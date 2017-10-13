Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment.Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​.

SBI says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.01 percent between Nov 5, 2014 to Sept 28, 2016

State Bank Of India :LIC cuts stake in co by 2.01 percent to 10.435 percent between Nov 5, 2014 to Sept 28, 2016.

India cenbank identifies SBI, ICICI Bank as domestic key banks in 2016

Reserve Bank of India: RBI identifies SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2016 . Retained SBI and ICICI Bank's bucketing structure as it was last year . Framework also requires D-SIBs to be placed in four buckets depending upon their systemic importance scores . Additional CET1 requirement for the 2 banks has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and would become fully effective from April 1, 2019 . Additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. .

SBI to raise up to 111 bln rupees additional tier 1 capital

State Bank of India : Committee authorises bank to raise upto 111 billion rupees .

India's Ministry of Shipping says banks, JNPT sign agreement

India's Ministry of Shipping: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to sign agreement with bankers for external commercial borrowing . Borrowing by JNPT is for door-to-door tenor of 7.5 years . Signed deal with State Bank of India, Development Bank of Singapore for external commercial borrowing to tune of $400 million .

SBI approves schemes of acquisition of State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad

State Bank of India : Board has also approved separate schemes of acquisition of State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Hyderabad by SBI .

State Bank of India approves scheme of acquisition of associate banks, Bharatiya Mahila Bank

State Bank of India : Approved scheme of acquisition of SBBJ, State Bank Of Mysore, State Bank Of Travancore, and Bharatiya Mahila Bank by SBI . Approves scheme of allotment of 22 equity shares of SBI for 10 shares of SBM . Scheme provides for allotment of 22 equity shares of INR 1 each of SBI for every 10 equity shares of INR 10 each of SBT . Approved scheme of allotment of 44.2 million shares of SBI for every 1 billion shares of BMBL . Scheme provides allotment of 28 equity shares of INR 1 each of SBI for every 10 equity shares of INR 10 each of SBBJ .

State Bank Of India exec says co will achieve credit growth guidance

State Bank of India : Exec says watch list as of June 310 billion rupees . Exec says will achieve credit growth guidance . Exec says total restructured book 365.51 billion rupees . Further company coverage [SBI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

State Bank of India June-qtr profit falls 32 pct

State Bank of India : June-quarter PAT 25.21 billion rupees . Says June-quarter standalone interest earned 415.94 billion rupees . Says June-quarter standalone provisions 74.13 billion rupees . Says June-quarter standalone gross NPA 6.94 percent versus 6.50 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter standalone net NPA 4.05 percent versus 3.81 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 25.40 billion rupees . June-quarter last year standalone net profit was 36.92 billion rupees, interest earned was 396.43 billion rupees, provisions was 40 billion rupees . Says provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2016 was 61.57 percent . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the Bombay Stock Exchange .

SBI chairman says passage of GST bill is very welcome

State Bank of India Chairman: SBI chairman's comment on clearance of GST bill by the parliament . SBI chairman says "the structural transformation of GST in the long term will be enormous & as such the passage of the bill is very welcome" .