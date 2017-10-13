State Bank of India (SBI.BO)
245.70INR
3:29pm IST
Rs3.20 (+1.32%)
Rs242.50
Rs243.20
Rs246.75
Rs242.60
500,446
1,066,671
Rs315.00
Rs231.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India
SBI says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.01 percent between Nov 5, 2014 to Sept 28, 2016
State Bank Of India
India cenbank identifies SBI, ICICI Bank as domestic key banks in 2016
Reserve Bank of India: RBI identifies SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2016 . Retained SBI and ICICI Bank's bucketing structure as it was last year . Framework also requires D-SIBs to be placed in four buckets depending upon their systemic importance scores . Additional CET1 requirement for the 2 banks has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and would become fully effective from April 1, 2019 . Additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. . Full Article
SBI to raise up to 111 bln rupees additional tier 1 capital
State Bank of India
India's Ministry of Shipping says banks, JNPT sign agreement
India's Ministry of Shipping: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to sign agreement with bankers for external commercial borrowing . Borrowing by JNPT is for door-to-door tenor of 7.5 years . Signed deal with State Bank of India, Development Bank of Singapore for external commercial borrowing to tune of $400 million . Full Article
SBI approves schemes of acquisition of State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad
State Bank of India
State Bank of India approves scheme of acquisition of associate banks, Bharatiya Mahila Bank
State Bank of India
State Bank Of India exec says co will achieve credit growth guidance
State Bank of India
State Bank of India June-qtr profit falls 32 pct
State Bank of India
SBI chairman says passage of GST bill is very welcome
State Bank of India Chairman: SBI chairman's comment on clearance of GST bill by the parliament . SBI chairman says "the structural transformation of GST in the long term will be enormous & as such the passage of the bill is very welcome" . Full Article
BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment