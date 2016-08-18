Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Standard Bank Group six-month HEPS rises

Standard Bank Group Ltd : Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results and dividend announcement for six months ended 30 June 2016 . H1 680 cents headline earnings per share, 1H15: 650 cents, up 5 pct . H1 net asset value per share 9 381 cents, 1H15: 8 832 cents, up 6 pct . H1 credit loss ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 0.99 pct . 340 cents dividend per share, 1H15: 303 cents, up 12 pct . Total income grew by 15 pct in 1H16, with net interest income (NII) increasing by 18 pct on back of stronger margins, up 23bps to 372bps . H1 cost-to-income ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 57.3 pct . Says H1 13.2 pct common equity tier I ratio 1H15: 13.1 pct . H1 total credit impairment charges were 16 pct higher than prior period . Global growth outlook going into 2016 was cautiously positive . Risks highlighted at beginning of year have started to materialise, increasing volatility and uncertainty .Britain's vote to leave European Union and associated lack of clarity has only served to exacerbate this.

Standard Bank says income growth "good" over four months to April 30

Standard Bank Group Ltd : Management remains focused on delivering return on equity in medium term target range of 15 pct to 18 pct .Group income growth has been good, supported by strong growth in net interest income, for the four months to 30 april.

Standard Bank Group Ltd - ICBC Standard Bank to pay $37 mln in landmark bribery plea deal - Reuters

Standard Bank Group Ltd:ICBC Standard Bank Plc agreed to pay nearly $37 million and enter into a British financial regulator's first deferred prosecution agreement to end probes into bribery of officials in Tanzania - RTRS.The accord marks the first time that Britain's Serious Fraud Office has used a DPA, which typically lets a company avoid prosecution if it pays a fine and implements compliance measures - RTRS.Monday's settlement resolved claims centred on an alleged $6 million bribe paid to Tanzanian officials by the Tanzanian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank SBKJ.J, in connection with work in 2012 and 2013 on a $600 million private placement for the government - RTRS.ICBC Standard Bank agreed to pay the SFO a $16.8 million fine and about $500,000 to cover costs, disgorge $8.4 million of profit, and pay $7.05 million to the Tanzanian government - RTRS.It also agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle related civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission- RTRS.The three-year deferred prosecution agreement incorporates a statement of facts detailing the bank's alleged failure to prevent bribery - RTRS.London-based Standard Bank changed its name to ICBC Standard Bank following the acquisition of a 60 percent stake by China's ICBC 601398.SS in February - RTRS.

