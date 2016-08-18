Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Standard Bank Group Ltd
Standard Bank Group Ltd
Standard Bank Group Ltd:ICBC Standard Bank Plc agreed to pay nearly $37 million and enter into a British financial regulator's first deferred prosecution agreement to end probes into bribery of officials in Tanzania - RTRS.The accord marks the first time that Britain's Serious Fraud Office has used a DPA, which typically lets a company avoid prosecution if it pays a fine and implements compliance measures - RTRS.Monday's settlement resolved claims centred on an alleged $6 million bribe paid to Tanzanian officials by the Tanzanian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank SBKJ.J, in connection with work in 2012 and 2013 on a $600 million private placement for the government - RTRS.ICBC Standard Bank agreed to pay the SFO a $16.8 million fine and about $500,000 to cover costs, disgorge $8.4 million of profit, and pay $7.05 million to the Tanzanian government - RTRS.It also agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle related civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission- RTRS.The three-year deferred prosecution agreement incorporates a statement of facts detailing the bank's alleged failure to prevent bribery - RTRS.London-based Standard Bank changed its name to ICBC Standard Bank following the acquisition of a 60 percent stake by China's ICBC 601398.SS in February - RTRS. Full Article
Standard Bank Group Ltd:London-headquartered ICBC Standard Bank Plc is the first company to enter a new type of plea deal with Britain's Serious Fraud Office, a move which one lawyer called a "defining moment" in English criminal law - RTRS.The SFO said on Thursday its first proposed deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) has already been approved in principle by senior judge Brian Leveson and final approval would be sought at a London court hearing on Nov. 30 - RTRS.A DPA is a court-approved deal under which a company is charged with wrongdoing but legal proceedings are suspended in return for accepting a range of sanctions that can include a fine, payment of compensation and monitoring - RTRS.ICBC Standard Bank specialises in global commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and is 60 percent owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent by South Africa's Standard Bank Group - RTRS.Standard Bank Group said in a statement in Johannesburg that fines over events that took place in 2012 and 2013 were not expected to exceed $40 million. The banks said they were not permitted to provide any further details about the case before Monday - RTRS.Under English law, a corporation is only criminally liable if bosses - the "controlling mind" - are culpable. The 2010 Bribery Act introduced an offence of "failing to prevent" bribery, but this does not extend to other criminal offences - RTRS. Full Article
