Syndicate Bank Ltd : Board approves issue of shares of up to 7.76 billion rupees to India government .

Syndicate Bank June-qtr profit down about 74 pct

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 791.3 million rupees versus profit of 3.02 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 58.65 billion rupees versus 58.23 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 7.53 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter provisions 6.73 billion rupees versus 4.81 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter net NPA 5.04 percent versus 4.48 percent previous quarter .

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot by way of a QIP, equity shares of bank of up to 17 billion rupees .

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Board approved to raise equity capital up to 17 billion rupees during financial year 2016-2017 . Board approved to raise Basel III Complaint Additional Tier 1 bonds upto INR 10 billion, Tier II bonds upto INR 16 billion in FY 2016-17 .

Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr loss

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 21.58 billion rupees versus profit of 4.17 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter interest earned 56.82 billion rupees versus 58.05 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter provisions 24.12 billion rupees versus 7.15 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter gross NPA 6.70 percent versus 4.61 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net NPA 4.48 percent versus 3.04 percent previous quarter . March-quarter exceptional items represents write off of 8.83 billion rupees on account of major fraud discovered at 3 branches in jaipur .

Syndicate Bank Ltd : India government raises stake in co by 4.15 percent to 69.32 percent .

Bank of Baroda Ltd, Syndicate Bank Ltd fall on police probe - Reuters News

Syndicate Bank Ltd:Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank fall as much as 5 pct each - RTRS.India's federal police says conducted searches at locations tied to Bank of Baroda as part of an "on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged violation of banking norms in overseas remittance of foreign exchange" - statement.Separately, India police spokeswoman says investigating alleged fraud at Syndicate Bank involving more than 10 billion rupees.

Syndicate Bank Ltd:Says that the bank has issued unsecured redeemable non-convertible Basel III Compliant 10 year Tier II bonds in the nature of debentures (bonds) for inclusion in Tier II capital aggregating to 7.50 bln Indian rupees.Says issue is fully subscribe.