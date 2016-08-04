Edition:
Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)

SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.60
Day's High
Rs68.15
Day's Low
Rs66.40
Volume
2,373,810
Avg. Vol
2,478,422
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Syndicate Bank approves share issue of up to 7.76 bln rupees to India govt
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Board approves issue of shares of up to 7.76 billion rupees to India government .  Full Article

Syndicate Bank June-qtr profit down about 74 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 791.3 million rupees versus profit of 3.02 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 58.65 billion rupees versus 58.23 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 7.53 percent versus 6.70 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter provisions 6.73 billion rupees versus 4.81 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter net NPA 5.04 percent versus 4.48 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

Syndicate Bank seeks members' nod to issue shares via QIP of up to 17 bln rupees
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Seeks members' nod to create, offer, issue and allot by way of a QIP, equity shares of bank of up to 17 billion rupees .  Full Article

Syndicate Bank approves raising equity capital up to 17 bln rupees during FY 2016-2017
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Board approved to raise equity capital up to 17 billion rupees during financial year 2016-2017 . Board approved to raise Basel III Complaint Additional Tier 1 bonds upto INR 10 billion, Tier II bonds upto INR 16 billion in FY 2016-17 .  Full Article

Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr loss
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 21.58 billion rupees versus profit of 4.17 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter interest earned 56.82 billion rupees versus 58.05 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter provisions 24.12 billion rupees versus 7.15 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter gross NPA 6.70 percent versus 4.61 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net NPA 4.48 percent versus 3.04 percent previous quarter . March-quarter exceptional items represents write off of 8.83 billion rupees on account of major fraud discovered at 3 branches in jaipur .  Full Article

Syndicate Bank says India govt raises stake in co by 4.15 pct
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd : India government raises stake in co by 4.15 percent to 69.32 percent .  Full Article

Bank of Baroda Ltd, Syndicate Bank Ltd fall on police probe - Reuters News
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

Syndicate Bank Ltd:Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank fall as much as 5 pct each - RTRS.India's federal police says conducted searches at locations tied to Bank of Baroda as part of an "on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged violation of banking norms in overseas remittance of foreign exchange" - statement.Separately, India police spokeswoman says investigating alleged fraud at Syndicate Bank involving more than 10 billion rupees.  Full Article

Syndicate Bank Ltd announces private placement of bonds
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Syndicate Bank Ltd:Says that the bank has issued unsecured redeemable non-convertible Basel III Compliant 10 year Tier II bonds in the nature of debentures (bonds) for inclusion in Tier II capital aggregating to 7.50 bln Indian rupees.Says issue is fully subscribe.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10

* Says review & revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), base rate and BPLR with effect from 10.09.2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

