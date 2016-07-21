Edition:
Stratec Biomedical AG (SBSG.DE)

SBSG.DE on Xetra

56.75EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.67 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
€57.42
Open
€56.83
Day's High
€57.53
Day's Low
€56.65
Volume
1,940
Avg. Vol
10,214
52-wk High
€64.85
52-wk Low
€41.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stratec sees sales rising to 205-220 mln euros in 2017
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Stratec Biomedical AG : Sees 2016 sales at eur 175 million to eur 182 million . Sees 2017 sales at eur 205 million to eur 220 million . Q2 (organic) sales +2.6% to eur 36.3 million (Q2/2015: eur 35.5 million) . Q2 saw recognition of non- recurring items, amounting to eur 1.4 million . Sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016 . Q2 (organic) EBIT margin at 17.5% (Q2/2015: 17.3%) .2017 sales are expected to rise to between eur 205 million and eur 220 million, with a slight increase in ebit margin compared with 2016.  Full Article

Stratec Biomedical to propose dividend of 0.75 euro per share
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 

Stratec Biomedical AG:Board of Management and Supervisory Board approved the recommendation submitted by the Board of Management to propose the payment of a dividend of 0.75 euro per share for FY 2015.  Full Article

Stratec Biomedical to acquire hematology system specialist Diatron
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 

Stratec Biomedical AG:To acquire hematology system specialist Diatron.Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality concerning the purchase price.  Full Article

Stratec Biomedical lowers FY 2016 and FY 2017 forecast
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Stratec Biomedical AG:2016 sales forecast of between 150 million euros and 154 million euros.New target for average sales growth between 2014 and 2017 now amounts to around 6 pct.2016 EBIT margin should remain stable.FY 2016 sales estimate 167.09 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2017 sales estimate 183.34 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

