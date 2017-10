Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP:Says on March 24 it approved FY 2015 own capital interest payment, totaling 149.9 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2193 real per share.Payment in up to 60 days after the general meeting.Says own capital interest to be considered in calculation of obligatory dividends.Ex-interest date April 6.