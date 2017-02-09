Edition:
shipping corporation of India Ltd (SCI.NS)

SCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

89.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs90.25
Open
Rs90.10
Day's High
Rs90.75
Day's Low
Rs89.00
Volume
307,719
Avg. Vol
1,470,113
52-wk High
Rs102.60
52-wk Low
Rs55.50

Latest Key Developments

Shipping Corp of India Dec-qtr profit slumps
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 72.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 9.65 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.43 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shipping Corp of India held talks with Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line about feasibility of revival of ops by JV
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

shipping corporation of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "SCI plans to revive JV in Iran", . co, Islamic Republic Of Iran Shipping Line held discussions about feasibility of revival of operations by the JV .  Full Article

Shipping Corp of India June-qtr profit falls about 73 pct
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees; total income from operations 8.40 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.85 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shreyas Shipping & logistics partners with SCI to strengthen coastal shipping
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd : & logistics - partners with sci to strengthen coastal shipping and expand its presence by covering new ports on east-west trade lane .  Full Article

Bharat Wire Ropes says it has been awarded with two rate contracts
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd : Have been awarded with two rate contracts from shipping Corp of India limited and Dredging Corp of India limited . .  Full Article

shipping corporation of India Ltd News

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of LPG carrier Nanda Devi

* Taken physical delivery of secondhand very large gas carrier of 53,503 DWT capacity Nanda Devi (46,506 GT) Source text - http://bit.ly/2faoTdV Further company coverage:

» More SCI.NS News

