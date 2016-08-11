Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor Ltd announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 loss per share C$0.65 . Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$255.4 million .Shawcor Ltd says order backlog at June 30, 2016 of $506 million improved by 41 pct from $358 million at March 31, 2016.

Shawcor Ltd : Q1 earnings per share c$0.12 . Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to C$366 million . Order backlog was $358 million at March 31, 2016, down from $452 million at December 31, 2015 .Financial performance will decline materially during Q2 and company expects to report a significant operating loss.

Shawcor Ltd : Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility . Shawcor Ltd - Increase in permitted total debt to EBITDA covenant to 4.25 to 1.00 for fiscal quarters ending Sept 30, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016 . Shawcor Ltd - Amendments to agreements include reduction in size of credit facility from US$400 million to US$325 million .Shawcor Ltd says will incur fees and expenses to implement these amendments of approximately US$1.5 million in Q2 of 2016.

SHAWCOR LTD:Says that it has acquired the units of Lake Superior Consulting, LLC for an undisclosed sum plus a potential earn out payment payable in 2016.transaction is expected to be accretive to Shawcor's earnings per share within the next 12 months.

ShawCor Ltd:Announces appointment of new chair.Says appointed independent director Paul G. Robinson as its new chair of the board.

ShawCor Ltd;:Declared a dividend of 15.00 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.Payable on the 30(th)day of November 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 16(th)day of November 2015.