Scor estimates cost of Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes and Mexico earthquakes​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SCOR SE ::SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA HURRICANES AND MEXICO EARTHQUAKES​.SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF THESE EVENTS AT EUR 430 MILLION NET OF RETROCESSION AND TAX FOR Q3.

Scor redeems balance of undated subordinated note lines

Scor SE :Redeems the balance of its 350 million euro ($392.18 million) and 650 million Swiss franc undated subordinated note lines.

Scor H1 gross written premiums at 6,735 million euros, up 5.9%

Scor : Gross written premiums reach 6,735 million euros at end of first six months of 2016, up 5.9 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015 (+3.7 pct at current exchange rates) . H1 net income 275 million euros versus 327 million euros a year ago . Scor's estimated solvency ratio at 30 June 2016 , adjusted for redemption of two debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 210 pct . Records net income of 275 million euros for the first six months of 2016, confirming the strength of its business model . Group net income reaches 275 million euros in H1 2016, down 15.9 pct compared to h1 2015 . During period, Scor global investments has proactively decreased its exposure to financial sector and has no remaining exposure to UK, Italian or Spanish bank debt . Says concerning consequences of UK referendum , scor does not foresee any negative impact on its strategy .Full-Year 2016 premium growth is expected to normalize at approximately +5 pct versus 2015.

Scor successfully places 500 million euro dated subordinated notes

Scor : Successfully places 500 million euro ($557.4 million) dated subordinated notes . Coupon has been set to 3.625 pct (until 27 May 2028 first call date), and resets every 10 years at prevailing 10 years euro mid-swap rate + 3.90% . Confirms its current intention to redeem balance of 350 million euro and CHF 650 million undated subordinated note lines, callable in July and August 2016 respectively . Notes are expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor's and A- by FITCH .Settlement is expected to take place on 27 May 2016.

Covéa says to have bought about 5.64 pct of Scor capital

Scor SE:Covéa group says to have bought about 5.64 pct of Scor capital to increase its shareholding to 7.67 pct.

Scor comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.50/share

Scor SE:Proposes an FY 2015 dividend of 1.50 euro per share.For 2016, given mounting headwinds, estimated return on invested assets could be in range of 2.8 pct to 3.1 pct.

Scor raises outlook on Scor to "positive" from "stable"

Scor SE:Moody's investors service has raised outlook of Scor to "positive" from "stable", and has affirmed its financial strength rating of "A1" and its "A3" (hyb) subordinated debt rating.Moody's has revised to "positive" outlook of various Scor SE subsidiaries and affirmed their ratings at "A1".

Scor acknowledges Sompo's decision not to execute its plan

Scor SE:Scor acknowledges decision taken by Sompo 8630.T not to execute its plan announced on March 6, 2015.This plan included acquisition of 8.1 pct of voting rights in Scor, and an intention to increase its holding to 15 pct and apply the equity accounting method to its Scor holding.To Scor's knowledge, this decision is not the result of a reassessment by Sompo of Scor's financial outlook, business and prospects.

Scor successfully places 600 million euros dated subordinated notes

Scor SE:Successfully places 600 million euros dated subordinated notes, to refinance its CHF debt callable in August 2016.Settlement is expected to take place on 7 December 2015.