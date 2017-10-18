Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)
511.00GBp
4:20pm IST
20.50 (+4.18%)
490.50
497.00
511.50
494.69
227,647
221,208
511.50
283.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Softcat Plc says FY revenue up 23.8 pct to 832.5 mln stg
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc
Softcat PLC declares interim dividend
Softcat PLC:Declares interim dividend of 1.70p per share, amounting in total to 3.33 mln pounds.Says interim dividend will be payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders whose names are on register at the close of April 1, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Softcat appoints CEO Hellawell as chairman
* Softcat announces that Martin Hellawell has decided to step down as chief executive officer once a successor is in place