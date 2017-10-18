Oct 18 (Reuters) - Softcat Plc ::SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍REVENUE UP 23.8% TO £832.5M (2016: £672.4M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍GROSS PROFIT UP 12.9% TO £136.3M (2016: £120.7M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN DOWN 1.6% PTS TO 16.4% (2016: 18.0%)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 18.9% TO £50.2M (2016: £42.2M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - FY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT UP 10.1% TO £51.5M (2016: £46.8M)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍NET CASH POSITION AT YEAR END OF £61.6M, AFTER PAYMENT OF £40.9M DIVIDENDS DURING 2017​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍FY CUSTOMER NUMBERS UP 6.0% TO 13,000 (2016: 12,200), GROSS PROFIT PER CUSTOMER GROWTH OF 6.5%, TO £10,500 (2016: £9,900)​.SOFTCAT PLC - ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND RELATING TO 2017 UP 15% TO 22.5P (2016: 19.5P)​.