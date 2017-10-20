Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

K+S, lobby group BUND to discuss settlment in waste water row

Oct 20 (Reuters) - K+S :Says to start settlement talks with German environmental lobby group BUND over‍​ waste water disposal.

K+S CEO doesn't rule out job cuts during transformation phase

Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says cannot rule out job cuts during transformation phase.

K+S CEO calls 2030 growth plans ambitious

Oct 9 (Reuters) - K+S :CEO says haven't touched dividend strategy, higher earnings will also fuel dividends.CEO says production and growth in Germany could play key role in growth strategy.CEO calls 2030 Ebitda target ambitious.

K+S appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors

K&S Ag : Supervisory board appoints Otto Lose to board of executive directors .From Jan. 1, 2017, he will be responsible for the business unit potash and magnesium products.

K+S says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO in May 2017

K+S : Says Thorsten Boeckers to succeed Burkhard Lohr as CFO from Mai 12, 2017 . Says Boeckers has served as head of investor relations .Burkhard Lohr to take over as CEO, as previously announced [nRSD13WdQh].

K+S says Burkhard Lohr to become new chairman of board of directors

K+S AG : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Burkhard Lohr to become new chairman of the board of executive directors . Says Burkhard Lohr to become new chairman of board of executive directors . Says supervisory board of K+S Aktiengesellschaft appointed Dr. Burkhard lohr new chairman of board of executive directors .Says Lohr to take over with effect from 12 May 2017.

K+S likely to reach low end of guidance if permit isn't granted soon

K+S : CFO says if company doesn't receive deep-well injection permit soon, earnings will likely reach only lower end of forecast range . Fully financed from today's point of view - CFO . CFO says cannot yet say when deep-well injection permit could come, but don't believe that we'll get nothing this year Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

K+S says buys fertilizer assets from Huludao Magpower

K+S : Buys fertilizer assets from huludao magpower fertilizers co., ltd. . Says price is in low two-digit million eur range . Says transaction to close by end-year Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

K+S says production at Unterbreizbach site resumed until July 14

K+S : Says production at Unterbreizbach site resumed . Says production likely to be continued until July 14 . Says production remains suspended at Hattorf site Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

K+S says so far this quarter potash production down more than 400,000 tonnes due to environmental regulation

K+S : Says potash production shortfall of more than 400,000 tonnes so far this quarter due to environmental regulation . Says supply shortages cannot be ruled out within the following months Further company coverage: [SDFGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).