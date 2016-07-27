Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)
44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
€44.44
7,564
€48.00
€28.46
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Synergie H1 sales rise to 942.7 million euros
Synergie SA
Synergie gives FY 2016 positive earning guidance and proposes dividend
Synergie SA:Aims to achieve turnover of close to 2 billion euro in this financial year.FY 2016 turnover of 1.91 bln euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.60 per share. Full Article
Synergie given FY 2016 turnover outlook
Synergie SA:Aims to generate turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.FY 2016 revenue 1,913 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Synergie buys through subsidiary 100 pct of German temporary employment company
Synergie SA:Says to have recently signed, through subsidiary SYNERGIE Personal Deutschland, agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of the shares of a temporary employment company.Integration scheduled for early 2016. Full Article