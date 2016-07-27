Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Synergie SA : H1 sales 942.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 859 million euros year ago .Has objective of achieving turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.

Synergie SA:Aims to achieve turnover of close to 2 billion euro in this financial year.FY 2016 turnover of 1.91 bln euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.60 per share.

Synergie SA:Aims to generate turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.FY 2016 revenue 1,913 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Synergie SA:Says to have recently signed, through subsidiary SYNERGIE Personal Deutschland, agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of the shares of a temporary employment company.Integration scheduled for early 2016.