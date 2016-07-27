Edition:
Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.44
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Synergie H1 sales rise to 942.7 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Synergie SA : H1 sales 942.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 859 million euros year ago .Has objective of achieving turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.  Full Article

Synergie gives FY 2016 positive earning guidance and proposes dividend
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Synergie SA:Aims to achieve turnover of close to 2 billion euro in this financial year.FY 2016 turnover of 1.91 bln euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.60 per share.  Full Article

Synergie given FY 2016 turnover outlook
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Synergie SA:Aims to generate turnover of 2 billion euros over current financial year.FY 2016 revenue 1,913 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Synergie buys through subsidiary ‍100 pct of German temporary employment company
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Synergie SA:Says to have recently signed, through subsidiary SYNERGIE Personal Deutschland, agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of the shares of a temporary employment company.Integration scheduled for early 2016.  Full Article

