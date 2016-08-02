SDL PLC (SDL.L)
515.00GBp
4:25pm IST
10.00 (+1.98%)
505.00
510.00
524.00
510.00
3,639
217,183
674.50
412.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg
Sdl Plc
SDL PLC announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer
SDL PLC:Announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer.Says Adolfo Hernandez will join the Board and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on 18 April 2016. Full Article
TABLE-Indian money market inflows in OCTOBER
Oct 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1296.9585 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Tota