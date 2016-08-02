Edition:
SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL.L on London Stock Exchange

515.00GBp
4:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
505.00
Open
510.00
Day's High
524.00
Day's Low
510.00
Volume
3,639
Avg. Vol
217,183
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00

SDL H1 revenue from cont ops flat at 120.4 mln stg
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Sdl Plc : HY results in line with management expectations . HY revenue from continuing operations £120.4 million versus £120.7 million a year ago . "Do not expect a material impact on our business from an operational perspective" from brexit . HY profit before tax, amortisation and one-off items (pbta) for continuing operations £11.6 million . Disposal of non-core businesses progressing . "We have considered operational implications of brexit" ."Outlook for business remains solid".  Full Article

SDL PLC announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

SDL PLC:Announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer.Says Adolfo Hernandez will join the Board and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on 18 April 2016.  Full Article

