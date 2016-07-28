Schroders Plc : CEO Peter Harrison says multi-asset funds in favour; saw outflows from Australia clients, but Asian demand still on-track. . CEO says intermediary outflows focused on equities, but post Brexit has seen no noticeable deterioration in retail demand. .CEO says technology investment the main drag on profit..

Financial Conduct Authority : Former equities trader at Schroders Investment Management sentenced for insider dealing . Damian Clarke has today been sentenced to two years imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing . Offences were committed over a 9 year period between october 2003 and november 2012 & total profits made from clarke's insider dealing amount to at least £155,161.98