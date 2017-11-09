Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Superdry Says H1 Pretax Profit At 9.1 Mln Stg​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Superdry Plc ::SUPERDRY PLC - H1 PRETAX PROFIT 9.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 12.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO .SUPERDRY PLC - H1 UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 20.5 PERCENT TO 25.3 MILLION STG .SUPERDRY PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND 9.3 PENCEPER SHARE .SUPERDRY PLC - H1 GROUP REVENUE UP 20.4% TO 402.0 MILLION STG.SUPERDRY - "‍TRADING DURING Q3 HAS ALSO BEEN SOLID"​.SUPERDRY PLC - H1 RETAIL REVENUE UP 12.8% TO 242.7 MILLION STG.SUPERDRY - "‍IN NEAR TERM EACH OF GROUP'S CHANNELS ARE WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH"​.

Supergroup sees underlying FY PBT in line with market expectations​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc ::SUPERGROUP PLC - ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT UNDERLYING FULL YEAR PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​.SUPERGROUP PLC - HY UNDERLYING PROFIT, AFTER DISTRIBUTION CENTRE MIGRATION COSTS, DEVELOPMENT MARKET INVESTMENT REFERRED TO ABOVE, TO BE £25M - £26M​.HY ‍REPORTED GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 20.4 PERCENT TO £402.0 MLM​.

Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise

Supergroup Plc : Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg . Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg . Final dividend 17 penceper share . Total dividend 23.2 penceper share . Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1 . First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share . Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m . Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m .Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed.

Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg

SuperGroup : Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m . Retail division increased revenues by 24.5% . Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year . Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps . Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m . Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent .Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent.