Zhejiang Supor to buy electric appliance firm for 274 mln yuan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>::Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based electric appliance firm from co's controlling shareholder SEB INTERNATIONALE S.A.S, at price of 274 million yuan .

Zhejiang Supor proposes FY 2016 dividend payment

Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.<002032.SZ>:Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 7.7 yuan for every 10 shares and distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016.

SEB 9-month sales up at 3,368 million euros

SEB SA : 9-Month sales: 3,368 million euros ($3.67 billion), +3.9 pct as reported and +6.2 pct like-for-like .Aims at achieving in full year 2016 a 6 pct organic sales growth and an increase of 15% of its operating result from activity.

SEB H1 net profit up 15 pct to 62 million euros

SEB SA : H1 sales 2,164 million euros ($2.37 billion), +2.4 pct and +6 pct like-for-like . H1 operating result from activity: 172 million euros, +17.7 pct and +60 pct like-for-like . H1 net profit: 62 million euros, +15 pct . Targets organic sales growth for FY 2016 above 5 pct and an increase in operating result from activity above 10 pct .Currency effect on 2016 operating result from activity would be close to -120 million euros.

SEB SA : H1 sales 2,164 million euros ($2.37 billion), +2.4 pct and +6 pct like-for-like . H1 operating result from activity: 172 million euros, +17.7 pct and +60 pct like-for-like . H1 net profit: 62 million euros, +15 pct . For H2, targets organic sales growth for FY 2016 above 5 pct and an increase in operating result from activity above 10 pct .Currency effect on 2016 operating result from activity would be close to -120 million euros.

SEB buys Germany's WMF from KKR in deal worth 1.59 billion euros

Groupe SEB : Says to buy WMF from KKR . Says to pay 1.02 billion euros for WMF and assume 565 million euros in debt, plus 125 million euros in pension liabilities . SEB says to finance purchase with debt, maintain net debt/EBIDTDA ratio below 3 at end 2016 Further company coverage: [SEBF.PA] (Reporting By William Schomberg) ((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com;)).

SEB SA confirms FY 2016 guidance

SEB SA:Group confirms its confidence in its ability to meet the objectives set for 2016, namely to once again achieve organic sales growth and to ensure a new increase in its Operating Result from Activity.

SEB comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.54/share

SEB SA:Expects demand to remain well oriented in Europe and in China, more subdued in United States.Sees for 2016 ‍sharply negative currency impact on revenue and on operating result from activity​.‍Proposed FY dividend of 1.54 euro per share: +6.9 pct​.Says ‍objective in 2016 is to once again achieve organic sales growth and to ensure a new increase in operating result from activity​.Anticipates situation which is likely to remain highly deteriorated in Russia and Brazil.

SEB gives full year 2015 guidance

SEB SA:Should report an 2015 operating result from activity close to 430 million euros.‍Ends year with a strengthened financial situation and substantially lower debt than at end-2014.

SEB raises its stake in Chinese subsidiary to 81 pct

SEB SA:Signs agreement with Supor Group, holding company of Su Family, for 50 mln shares or 7.9 pct of capital of Supor at CNY 29 per share​.Cost of transaction amounts to CNY 1,450 million or about 205 million euros.After operation, SEB is to hold 81.03 pct of its Chinese subsidiary and founding family 2.31 pct, remaining stake of 16.66 pct, representing free float.