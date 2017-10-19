SEB SA (SEBF.PA)
163.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
€163.50
43,647
€169.90
€115.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zhejiang Supor to buy electric appliance firm for 274 mln yuan
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd <002032.SZ>::Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based electric appliance firm from co's controlling shareholder SEB INTERNATIONALE S.A.S, at price of 274 million yuan . Full Article
Zhejiang Supor proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.<002032.SZ>:Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 7.7 yuan for every 10 shares and distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016. Full Article
SEB 9-month sales up at 3,368 million euros
SEB SA
SEB H1 net profit up 15 pct to 62 million euros
SEB SA
SEB H1 net profit up 15 pct to 62 million euros
SEB SA
SEB buys Germany's WMF from KKR in deal worth 1.59 billion euros
Groupe SEB
SEB SA confirms FY 2016 guidance
SEB SA:Group confirms its confidence in its ability to meet the objectives set for 2016, namely to once again achieve organic sales growth and to ensure a new increase in its Operating Result from Activity. Full Article
SEB comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 1.54/share
SEB SA:Expects demand to remain well oriented in Europe and in China, more subdued in United States.Sees for 2016 sharply negative currency impact on revenue and on operating result from activity.Proposed FY dividend of 1.54 euro per share: +6.9 pct.Says objective in 2016 is to once again achieve organic sales growth and to ensure a new increase in operating result from activity.Anticipates situation which is likely to remain highly deteriorated in Russia and Brazil. Full Article
SEB gives full year 2015 guidance
SEB SA:Should report an 2015 operating result from activity close to 430 million euros.Ends year with a strengthened financial situation and substantially lower debt than at end-2014. Full Article
SEB raises its stake in Chinese subsidiary to 81 pct
SEB SA:Signs agreement with Supor Group, holding company of Su Family, for 50 mln shares or 7.9 pct of capital of Supor at CNY 29 per share.Cost of transaction amounts to CNY 1,450 million or about 205 million euros.After operation, SEB is to hold 81.03 pct of its Chinese subsidiary and founding family 2.31 pct, remaining stake of 16.66 pct, representing free float. Full Article