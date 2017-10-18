Edition:
India

Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

SENG.DE on Xetra

11.52EUR
5:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.22 (-1.87%)
Prev Close
€11.74
Open
€11.70
Day's High
€11.77
Day's Low
€11.50
Volume
10,563
Avg. Vol
36,663
52-wk High
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Senvion and CRRC Zhuzhou Electric sign framework contract
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SENVION AND CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC SIGN STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK CONTRACT FOR GENERATORS.‍CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC TO SUPPLY SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF GENERATORS FOR SENVION 3.7M144​.‍CONTRACT COVERS DELIVERY OF GENERATORS FOR NES BASED SENVION 3.XM SERIES​.  Full Article

Senvion signs turbine supply contract in Ontario
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION SIGNS TURBINE SUPPLY CONTRACT IN ONTARIO.‍TURBINE DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR SUMMER 2018​.  Full Article

Senvion signed six contracts in Schleswig-Holstein
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Senvion SA :Signed six conditional contracts over a total rated output of 60 megawatt (MW) in Schleswig-Holstein at trade fair Hamburg windenergy.  Full Article

Senvion wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Senvion SA : Said on Tuesday wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II . Offshore project shall consist of 32 turbines from the Senvion 6.XM series .Completion planned in autumn 2019.  Full Article

Senvion wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Senvion SA : Said on Tuesday wins offshore order over 203 megawatts for Trianel Borkum II . Offshore project shall consist of 32 turbines from the Senvion 6.XM series .Completion planned in autumn 2019.  Full Article

Senvion to acquire Kenersys assets in India
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Senvion SA : Senvion implements the next growth step with acquisition of Kenersys assets in India .To acquire wind turbine nacelle production facilities and infrastructure, complete product portfolio suite, wind turbine inventory and service operations of kenersys india private ltd.  Full Article

Senvion to launch a share buy- back program
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Senvion SA : Board of management resolves on share buy-back program . Buy-back will be carried out starting within Q3 and run no longer than 24 months . Price range between 10.00 euros ($11.18) and 35.00 euros per share . Resolved to launch a share buy- back program to repurchase up to 6,500,000 shares corresponding to 10 pct of company's issued share capital .Maximum total purchase price for which shares are to be acquired by Senvion S.A. In any case shall not exceed 75 million euros.  Full Article

Senvion Q2 revenues up 7 pct at 505 million euros
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Senvion SA : Aims for 2.25-2.3 billion revenues in 2016 . Q2 revenues up 7 percent to 505 million euros, adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent .Full year guidance: 2.25-2.3 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA margin around 9.5 percent.  Full Article

Senvion to supply its first off-grid project in Australia's outback
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Senvion SA : Says signed a contract with EDL to supply wind energy to a hybrid micro-grid in Coober Pedy, a remote town in South Australia .To date, Senvion has installed 215 wind turbines from the Senvion two- megawatt series with a cumulated rated power of over 437 MW in Australia.  Full Article

Senvion scores 60 megawatt contract in Italy
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Senvion SA : Senvion scores 60 megawatt contract in Italy .Secured contract for delivery and installation of 30 wind turbines with total rated power of 60 MW for wind farm of Tursi Colobraro with PLT Energia.  Full Article

Senvion SA News

Photo

Wind turbine tie-ups under pressure as sector awaits more deals

FRANKFURT A sell-off in shares of recently merged wind turbine makers highlights the growing speed at which competition in the sector is heating up, raising expectations for more deals in the quest for scale.

» More SENG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials