SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)
113.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.80 (-0.70%)
Rs113.90
Rs113.25
Rs114.90
Rs112.30
21,483
79,193
Rs152.20
Rs104.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SeQuent Scientific says Karizoo Group to be integrated with co effective July 1
SeQuent Scientific Ltd
SeQuent Scientific says US FDA suspended manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days
SeQuent Scientific Ltd
Sequent Scientific Ltd says fire at Vizag plant of unit Alivira Animal Health Ltd
Sequent Scientific Ltd:Update on vizag plant of alivira animal health limited.There was fire in process development lab of unit alvira animal health ltd.Fire was controlled with help of local fire agency and there were no injuries.No impact on production.Estimation of damage of the lab is under process; entire facility is adequately covered under insurance.Andhra pradesh pollution control board has issued a stop production order for unit until area cleaned up. Full Article
BRIEF-Sequent Scientific seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sharat Narasapur as joint managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHgk78 Further company coverage: