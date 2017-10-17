Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SES Networks signs contract with CompuDyne

Oct 17 (Reuters) - SES SA ::EAST AND WEST MALAYSIA GAIN ENHANCED MOBILE BROADBAND WITH SES NETWORKS AND COMPUDYNE.COMPUDYNE IS PARTNERING WITH SES NETWORKS.COMPUDYNE HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TRANSPONDER AGREEMENT TO LEASE KU-BAND CAPACITY ON SES-9‍​.

Ses gs to provide more meo-enabled satcom solutions for u.s. Government

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES GS TO PROVIDE MORE MEO-ENABLED SATCOM SOLUTIONS FOR U.S. GOVERNMENT.SES GS TO PROVIDE NEARLY 4 GBPS OF MANAGED SERVICES FOR 13 SITES GLOBALLY BY YEAR-END‍​.

SES to launch O3B mPOWER networks system

Sept 11 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES OPENS NEW ERA IN GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY WITH O3B MPOWER.BOEING ANNOUNCED AS FIRST O3B MPOWER TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, CONTRACTED TO BUILD SEVEN SUPER-POWERED MEO SATELLITES.O3B MPOWER IS CAPABLE OF DELIVERING MULTIPLE TERABITS OF THROUGHPUT GLOBALLY.O3B MPOWER IS SCHEDULED FOR LAUNCH STARTING IN 2021.WILL BE LAUNCHING ANOTHER EIGHT MEO SATELLITES IN 2018 AND 2019.

Ses Networks partners with Patrakom in Indonesia

May 23 (Reuters) - SES SA ::TOGETHER WITH PATRAKOM ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS, HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY TO PASSENGER VESSELS AND OIL BARGES TRAVERSING DOMESTIC ROUTES IN INDONESIA.AS PART OF A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT, SES NETWORKS AND PATRAKOM WILL BE PROVIDING CONNECTIVITY FOR OVER 80 VESSELS VIA SES-9 LOCATED AT 108.2 DEGREES EAST.

SES GS wins contract for the US DoD

SES SA :SES government solutions (ses gs) awarded a contract to provide an o3b networks high throughput, low latency satellite communications solution for a US Department of Defense end-user.

SES announces deal with German TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland

SES SA :German pay-tv broadcaster Sky Deutschland will be launching two exclusive ultra HD channels via SES's prime orbital position of 19.2 degrees east in autumn.

SES capacity contracted to launch new TV platform for expats in Europe

SES SA :bobbles.tv has contracted SES capacity and MX1 services to launch new TV platform for expats in Europe.

SES Government Solutions secures contract for thule tracking station DS3 service

SES SA : SES Government Solutions secures contract for thule tracking station DS3 service .Service consists of a one-year base period, with four one-year option periods for a total contract value of over USD 10 million.

SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3B networks

SES SA : SES exercises call option to acquire 100 pct of O3b networks . Completion of acquisition and full consolidation of O3B is expected on August 1, 2016 . Ses will pay $730 million to directly increase its fully diluted ownership of O3B from 49.1 pct to 100 pct . On completion, SES will consolidate $1.2 billion of O3B net debt .Ses expects to generate 53 million euros ($59 million) of annual commercial, operational, product development and financial synergies in 2017, increasing to 106 million euros annually by 2021.

SES deploys SATMED e-health platform in Allada, Benin

SES SA :Deploys SATMED e-health platform in Allada, Benin, to improve awareness and healthcare.