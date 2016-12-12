SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)
29.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
€29.40
7,773
€35.03
€20.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Store Electronic Systems becomes SES-Imagotag
Store Electronic Systems SA
Store Electronic Systems H1 2016 sales 85 million euros, up 113 pct
Store Electronic Systems SA
Store Electronic Systems comments on FY 2016 guidance
Store Electronic Systems SA:Confident to reach annual 2016 growth target of between 30 and 50 percent. Full Article
Store Electronic Systems to be included in the CAC small index
Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016. Full Article
Sephora chooses SES-Imagotag ( Store Electronic Systems ) for French shops
Store Electronic Systems SA:Sephora chooses SES-Imagotag for French shops. Full Article
Store Electronic Systems becomes SES Imagotag
Store Electronic Systems SA:Changes name to become SES Imagotag. Full Article
Store Electronic Systems subsidiary Imagotag wins 98 million euros contract
Store Electronic Systems SA:Subsidiary Imagotag wins 98 million euros contract.Contract is for installation of 10 million digital interactive labels in 1000 shops in 14 countries. Full Article
BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag
* SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.