Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA ::DGAP-ADHOC: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.Q3 SALES ROSE 8.3 PERCENT TO 277.1 MILLION EUR.‍GROUP SALES IN Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 8.3 % TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 277.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 255.8 MILLION)​.‍NOW EXPECTS HIGHER ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR IN RANGE OF EUR 1,125 MILLION TO EUR 1,135 MILLION​.‍GROUP'S ADJUSTED EBIT IN Q3 OF 2017 REACHED APPROXIMATELY EUR 20.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 21.6 MILLION)​.‍NOW SEES 2017 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN TO RATHER TEND TOWARDS LOWER END OF 8-9% RANGE PLANNED.

SAF HOLLAND to deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar Inc

SAF HOLLAND SA : Has been named as standard supplier for north american market by U.S. truck manufacturer Navistar , will deliver fifth wheels for trucks to Navistar International Trucks .Expects to generate additional sales in mid to upper single digit USD million range per year depending on further development of North American truck market.

SAF Holland appoints Matthias Heiden as its new CFO

SAF Holland SA : Appoints dr. Matthias Heiden as its new CFO .Has appointed Matthias Heiden as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2017.

SAF Holland says CFO Wilfried Trepels to leave at year-end

Saf Holland SA : CFO Wilfried Trepels to leave the company at the end of 2016 . Is in final stages of signing on a new CFO .During transition period until new CFO takes office, Martin Kleinschmitt will temporarily assume position as CFO.

SAF-HOLLAND Q2 result up 18.7 pct at 14.6 million euros

SAF HOLLAND SA : Result for the period in the second quarter 2016 up 18.7 pct . Company confirms its full-year guidance . H1 sales declined by 4.5 pct to 533.6 million euros ($595.71 million)(previous year: 558.7 million euros) in first half-year 2016. . Q2 group sales of 273.7 million euros (previous year: 287.7 million euros) . Q2 result for period rose 18.7 pct to 14.6 million euros (previous year: 12.3 million euros) . Sales declined by 4.5 pct to 533.6 million euros (previous year: 558.7 million euros) in first half-year 2016 . EBIT adjusted for special items was stable in first six months of fiscal year 2016 amounting to 49.0 million euros(previous year: 49.5 million euros) .In EMEA/India segment in Q2 of 2016, adjusted EBIT amounted to 17.2 million euros (previous year: 11.2 million euros).

Saf Holland publishes offer document for all-cash offer for Haldex

Saf Holland SA : Saf-Holland publishes offer document for all-cash offer for Haldex: acceptance period commences on Aug. 1 .Haldex shareholders can tender shares beginning on Aug. 1, 2016.

SAF-HOLLAND wins pioneering order for disc brake technology in North America

SAF-HOLLAND SA :Wins a pioneering order for disc brake technology in North America.

SAF Holland announces offer to acquire Haldex for SEK 94.42 /shr in cash

SAF Holland SA : Announces offer for shares in Haldex . Announces offer to acquire Haldex for 94.42 Swedish crowns per share in cash to create a new integrated group for chassis-related components . To acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Swedish Haldex AB (publ) ("Haldex") for SEK 94.42, corresponding to a total offer value of 4,165,241,047 Swedish crowns ($490.98 million)(442.10 million euros) for shares in Haldex .Intends to refinance parts of purchase price for Haldex by way of a capital increase.

SAF HOLLAND announces an all-cash offer for Sweden's Haldex

SAF HOLLAND SA : Saf-Holland announces an all-cash offer to the shareholders of Haldex . Says saf-holland offers SEK 94.42 in cash per share in Haldex . Says total offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to SEK 4,165 million .Says offer represents premium of 10.8 per cent to closing price of sek 85.25 of haldex shares on nasdaq stockholm on 13 july 2016, last trading day before announcement of offer.

Saf-Holland Q1 sales down 4 pct at 260 million euros

Saf Holland SA : Outlook for full-year confirmed . Group sales of 259.9 million euros ($296.3 million) in Q1 of 2016, or 4.1 pct less than in previous year (271.0 million euros) . Q1 result before tax of 15.9 million euros (previous year: 27.2 million euros) . Q1 operating result improved to 20.4 million euros (previous year: 20.3 million euros) .Q1 adjusted EBIT thus increased to 22.7 million euros (previous year: 22.6 million euros).