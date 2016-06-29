Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
161.20GBp
4:24pm IST
-0.60 (-0.37%)
161.80
161.00
162.70
160.90
92,895
2,127,044
227.29
150.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stagecoach sells Megabus Europe retail unit
Stagecoach Group Plc
Stagecoach sticks to current 2016/17 earnings per share outlook
Stagecoach Group Plc
Stagecoach Group PLC gives FY 2016 EPS guidance
Stagecoach Group PLC:Says its expectation of the group's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for FY 2016 has not significantly changed from when the company announced its half year results in Dec. 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge
* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)