Stagecoach Group Plc : Results in line with overall expectations . 2016 profit before taxation (£m) 187.4 . We have not significantly revised our expectation of 2016/17 adjusted earnings per share . Fy revenue 3.871 billion stg versus 3.204 billion stg year ago . Final dividend 7.9 penceper share .Total dividend up 8.6 percent to 11.4 penceper share.