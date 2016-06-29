Edition:
Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)

SGC.L on London Stock Exchange

161.20GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.60 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
161.80
Open
161.00
Day's High
162.70
Day's Low
160.90
Volume
92,895
Avg. Vol
2,127,044
52-wk High
227.29
52-wk Low
150.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stagecoach sells Megabus Europe retail unit
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Stagecoach Group Plc : Sale of megabus europe retail operations .Disposal.  Full Article

Stagecoach sticks to current 2016/17 earnings per share outlook
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Stagecoach Group Plc : Results in line with overall expectations . 2016 profit before taxation (£m) 187.4 . We have not significantly revised our expectation of 2016/17 adjusted earnings per share . Fy revenue 3.871 billion stg versus 3.204 billion stg year ago . Final dividend 7.9 penceper share .Total dividend up 8.6 percent to 11.4 penceper share.  Full Article

Stagecoach Group PLC gives FY 2016 EPS guidance
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Stagecoach Group PLC:Says its expectation of the group's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for FY 2016 has not significantly changed from when the company announced its half year results in Dec. 2015.  Full Article

Stagecoach Group PLC News

UPDATE 2-UK's Stagecoach shares hit 7-year low after East Coast rail charge

* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

