Edition:
India

Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
730.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 

June 2 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc ::Disposal of North American payments business.Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC.Says enterprise valuation for transaction is $260 mln of which $240 mln is payable as cash on completion and remaining $20 mln as deferred consideration.Transaction is subject to certain completion conditions and is expected to complete in next 3 months.Proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and invested in growth.  Full Article

Sage Group sees no material impact from Brexit on underlying performance
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Sage Group Plc : Group organic revenue increased by 6.0% in q3 . Weakening of sterling at end of q3 will generate a slight fx tailwind for FY16 if current exchange rates were to prevail for rest of year . Organic recurring revenue grew by 10.1% for year to date . Remains confident of meeting fy16 full year guidance: delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% organic operating margin. .Do not expect there to be a material impact from EU referendum on underlying operating performance of business.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sage Group PLC News

BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp

* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

» More SGE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials