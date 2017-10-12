Edition:
Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€81.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vinci Airports posts Q3 traffic growth
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vinci ::* Continued traffic growth trend: up 12.2% in the third quarter.* Total of 42.3 million passengers handled in the network airports. .  Full Article

IBA signs global construction collaboration with Vinci
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA ::IBA SIGNS GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION COLLABORATION WITH VINCI.‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION ARE NOT DISCLOSED​.VINCI CONSTRUCTION WILL LEAD IN THE DESIGN OF THE BUILDING AND RELATED TECHNICAL ELEMENTS‍​.IBA WILL RETAIN LEAD OF THE DESIGN OF THE PROTON/CARBON THERAPY EQUIPMENT.  Full Article

Vinci unit Spiecapag to build oil pipeline with Macro Enterprise in Canada
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - VINCI ::PRESS RELEASE REG-VINCI : SPIECAPAG, A VINCI SUBSIDIARY, WINS A CONTRACT TO BUILD AN OIL PIPELINE FOR THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT (TMEP) IN CANADA.‍TWO-YEAR PROJECT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN NOVEMBER 2019​.‍PROJECT WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN A JOINT VENTURE WITH CANADIAN COMPANY MACRO ENTERPRISE INC​.  Full Article

Vinci signs property development contract with Ascott Group
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Vinci SA : Signed a property development contract with Ascott Group on 21 Nov 2016, for transformation of an office complex in 8th arrondissement of Paris into a 5-star hotel . Works due to launch in Q1 2017 .Hotel is scheduled to open in Q3 2018.  Full Article

Vinci Construction wins the contract to renovate the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Vinci SA :Vinci Construction wins the contract to renovate the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London with a value of about £60 million ($74.61 million).  Full Article

Novabase sells IMS business to Vinci Energies Portugal
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Novabase SA : Sells Infrastructures & Managed Services business (IMS business) to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS SA for 38.4 million euros ($43.01 million) .Says the operation through the sale of the shares representing the whole share capital of Novabase IMS-Infrastructures & Managed Services SA and two other companies to which the IMS Business developed by Novabase Digital TV-Engenharia de Sistemas para TV Interactiva SA and by Novabase Servicos-Servicos de Gestao e Consultoria SA will be transferred.  Full Article

Vinci Energies acquires Novabase IMS
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Vinci SA : Vinci Energies acquires Novabase IMS .Novabase IMS is a Portuguese specialist in infrastructures and managed services.  Full Article

Vinci signs agreement for motorway development in Vietnam
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Vinci : Vinci signs a strategic partnership agreement covering motorway development in Vietnam .A cooperation agreement with Vietnam Expressway Corporation.  Full Article

Vinci's subsidiary Cofiroute issues a 1.3 billion euro bond
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Vinci : Cofiroute successfully issues a 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) bond in two tranches of 650 million euros each, at 8.5 and 12 years . Bond issue maturing in February 2025 with an annual coupon of 0.375 pct and a bond issue maturing in September 2028 with a 0.75 pct coupon. . Issue was around 2.5 times oversubscribed .Joint book-runners of this transaction were BNP Paribas (global coordinator), SG CIB (global coordinator), BBVA, Commerzbank, MUFG and RBS.  Full Article

Vinci acquisition of LAMSAC and PEX for c. 1.5 bln euros
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Vinci SA : Announces the acquisition of LAMSAC, concessionaire of Linea Amarilla highway in Lima, Peru, and PEX, which operates associated electronic toll collection system . Deal is based on an enterprise value of LAMSA and PEX at 5.5 billion Peruvian Nuevo Sol (around 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion)) as of Dec. 31, 2015 . Gets concession for construction, operation and maintenance of a 25km-toll road in the center of Lima, Peru .Total traffic: 134,000 vehicles/day in 2015, concession running until November 2049.  Full Article

