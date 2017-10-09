Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S.Africa's NUM declares wage dispute with Sibanye Stillwater Kroondal operation in Rustenburg​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - S.AFRICA'S NUM ::UNION ‍NUM DECLARES A WAGE DISPUTE WITH SIBANYE STILLWATER KROONDAL OPERATION IN RUSTENBURG​.S.AFRICA'S NUM - ‍DEMANDING R10 500 FOR CATEGORY B AND 15% FOR CATEGORY A WHILE COMPANY IS OFFERING A MERE 5,5% FOR CATEGORY A AND R750 CATEGORY B​.S.AFRICA'S ‍NUM - HAS ALREADY SECURED A DATE FOR CCMA FACILITATION ON 2ND OF NOVEMBER 2017 IN RUSTENBURG​.S.AFRICA'S ‍NUM - ‍DEMAND 100% MEDICAL AID CONTRIBUTION BY EMPLOYER​.S.AFRICA'S NUM - "‍WE DEMAND A LIVING OUT ALLOWANCE OF R5000 AND HOUSING SUBSIDY R10 000​".

Sibanye Gold says operations resumed at Cooke mine

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Sibanye's Cooke operations resume .Cooke operations resumed normal operations this morning after illegal industrial action called-off yesterday after engagement with union representatives.

Sibanye Gold says H1 group gold production up 5 pct

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Interim dividend of 85 cents per share declared . Operating profit increases 128 pct to 5.4 bln rand ($351 mln) for six months ended June 30 . H1 gold production of 23,229kg (746,800oz) 5 pct higher year-on-year . H1 gold all-in sustaining cost 3 pct higher at rand 448,922/kg, in US$ terms 20 pct lower at $908/oz . Annual production guidance maintained . Group gold production of 23,229kg (746,800oz) for six months ended 30 june 2016 was 5 pct higher than for comparative period in 2015 . Group revenue increased by 44 pct, from 10.246 bln rand for six months ended June 30 2015 to 14.705 bln rand for six months ended June 30 2016 . South African mining industry generally delivers seasonally higher production and overall improved operational results during second half of calendar year . Barring any unplanned disruptions, Sibanye's gold division should deliver a significantly improved performance in second half of year . On basis of normal operational performance during second half of year, production guidance of 50,000kg (1.6moz) remains unchanged, albeit that future of Cooke 4 shaft is currently under review . Total cash cost is forecast at approximately rand 355,000/kg ($760/oz) and all-in sustaining cost at approximately rand 425,000/kg ($910/oz).

Sibanye Gold sees H1 HEPS between 120-122 cents vs 19 cents yr ago

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Trading statement for the six months ended June 30 2016 .Expects HEPS for six-months ended June 30 2016 to be between 120 cents per share and 122 cents per share compared to 19 cents per share year ago.

Sibanye Gold says no intention to make offer for Acacia Mining

Sibanye Gold Limited : Statement re press comment . No intention to make an offer for Acacia Mining Plc ("Acacia") .Confirms that it was considering a possible offer for Acacia, but confirms it is no longer actively considering an offer.

Sibanye says platinum situation impacted by unplanned operational disruptions

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Sibanye strategic updatePlatinum situation exacerbated by unplanned operational disruptions due to interventions by regulators in South Africa, issues with organised labour . "While long term PGM fundamentals are robust, current PGM price environment is challenging" . Some projects will realise over 4 moz of additional gold production and extended gold division's life of Mine (LoM) beyond 2040 .Expects to maintain gold production at over 1 moz pa for at least 12 more years (until 2028).

Sibanye Gold sees half year HEPS up between 484-611 pct

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Trading statement and operating update for the six-months ended June 30 2016 . Sees HY HEPS between 484 pct and 611 pct (or 92 cents per share and 116 cents per share) higher than 19 cents per share year ago . Currently engaged in consultation with affected stakeholders regarding future of Cooke 4 . PGM production for six months ended June 30 2016 is forecast at approximately 178koz, (168koz) for previous comparable period . Sees platinum division's cash costs for Kroondal mine of about 9,511 rand per oz with unit costs of about 623 rand per ton . Gold all-in sustaining costs of 454,000 rand per kg for 6 months to June 30 versus 434,769 rand per kg for previous comparable period . Primary difference between HEPS and EPS forecast is a result of an impairment of approximately 820 mln rand on value of Cooke 4 mining assets . Sees HY EPS, which include certain non-recurring items, are expected to be between 70 pct and 110 pct higher .Gold production for six months ended June 30 2016 was approximately 23,200kg (746,800oz), compared with 22,204kg (713,900oz).

Sibanye Gold says enters into further section 189 talks on Cooke 4 operation

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Enters into further section 189 consultations on future of cooke 4 operation . Has given notice in terms of section 189a of labour relations act 66 of 1995 . A 60 day period of consultation will now be entered into with trade unions and affected employees, facilitated by ccma . During consultation all options and alternatives to closure will be considered . Cooke 4 operations have been unable to meet required production and cost targets and has continued to operate at a loss .Remain positive about future of cooke 1, 2 and 3 mines.

Sibanye says suspended 6 AMCU members

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Sibanye confirms that it has suspended six shop stewards belonging to association of mineworkers and construction .One of six is AMCU branch chairperson against whom criminal charges have been laid with South African Police Services.

Sibanye says labour court declares AMCU strike at Kroondal ops unlawful

Sibanye Gold Ltd : Interdict co sought against a strike called at its Kroondal operations amcu was successful . Court declares AMCU strike unlawful and unprotected . On 27 May 2016, South Africa's labour court declared any strike action by AMCU relating to transport issues raised, unlawful and unprotected .In terms of judgment, AMCU may not participate in or incite or encourage any Kroondal employees to embark on unprotected strike action.