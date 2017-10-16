Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Saint-Gobain finalizes the acquisition of Glava

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA :Saint-Gobain finalizes the acquisition of Glava, a major player in the Norwegian insulation market.

St Gobain acquires Argentine company Megaflex‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saint Gobain ::* Saint-Gobain has acquired Megaflex S.A in Argentina.* Megaflex is the leader in waterproofing applications in Argentina, mainly acting in bitumen felts and paints, with total sales of ARS 568 million in 2016 (c. €35 million), St Gobain says in a statement.* St Gobain says acquisition is in line with its strategy of expanding its presence in emerging countries and complements the Mortars business portfolio in Argentina, where Weber is already the market leader.

Sika CEO: no breakthrough with founding family in Saint-Gobain row

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sika AG :Sika ceo says we want to increase the speed of acquisitions.Sika ceo says it is very clear for management and for sika the saint-gobain deal is a no go.Sika ceo says company has made no breakthrough with founding family in fight with saint-gobain.Sika ceo says company buyout of family's shares would be one good way to resolve fight with saint-gobain.Sika ceo says we are ahead of saint-gobain, says sika's results are better.

Sika Qtrly sales growth of 8.1 pct to CHF 2,994.9 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Sika Ag :Qtrly sales growth of 8.1% to CHF 2,994.9 million.Qtrly net profit up 16.0% to CHF 285.7 million.Sika ag says strategic targets 2020 were successfully pursued in first half of 2017,.Growth strategy with new targets for 2020 will continue in 2017.Sika ag says strong start to year supports target for full year, which aims at a 6-8% increase in sales to more than chf 6 billion.Sika ag says unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future.Qtrly earnings per share CHF 111.54.Sika ag says recorded growth in all regions in the quarter.Sika ag says volatile and rising commodity prices present a challenge in current year.In first half of year, negative currency effect reduced sales growth in swiss francs to 6.7%.

Saint-Gobain launches a bond offering for 750 million euros

May 31 (Reuters) - SAINT-GOBAIN ::SAINT-GOBAIN SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES A BOND OFFERING FOR EUR 750 MILLION, 10 YEAR MATURITY, 1.375% COUPON.BARCLAYS, BBVA, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, HSBC, MIZUHO SECURITIES AND NATIXIS ACTED AS LEAD MANAGERS FOR THIS BOND ISSUE.

Saint-Gobain successfully launches 750 million euro 8-year bond issue

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA : Successfully launches 750 million euro ($793.28 million) 8-year bond issue with coupon of 1 pct . Orderbook totalled more than 2.5 billion euros from over 180 investors . Co's long-term senior debt is rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s and BAA by Moody's .Citi, Commerzbank, Mufg, Natwest Markets, Santander Gcb and Unicredit acted as lead managers for this bond issue.

Saint-Gobain acquired 100 pct of share capital of Italian company h-old

Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA :Has acquired 100 pct of the share capital of the Italian company h-old from private equity fund Arcadia Small Cap.

Saint-Gobain says takes note of ruling by court in proceedings between Sika, Schenker-Winkler

Compagnie De Saint Gobain Sa : Board takes note of ruling by Cantonal court of Zug today in court proceedings between Sika, its majority shareholder Schenker-Winkler . Board of directors affirms that it wishes to pursue the industrial project .Underlines that agreement with burkard family is valid until june 2017 and can be extended by Saint-Gobain until December 2018.

Saint-Gobain H1 operating income rises 7.3%

Saint-gobain : H1 sales EUR 19.55 billion ($21.65 billion), -1.6% . H1 operating income up 7.3% on a reported basis and up 10.2% like-for-like . Says BREXIT vote in the UK has created a climate of uncertainty but does not affect its objectives .Objectives for full-year 2016 confirmed; like-for-like improvement in operating income expected in the second half versus second-half 2015.