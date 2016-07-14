Edition:
SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,843.00GBp
4:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
1,832.00
Open
1,839.00
Day's High
1,851.00
Day's Low
1,834.00
Volume
73,590
Avg. Vol
235,617
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Supergroup Plc : Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg . Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg . Final dividend 17 penceper share . Total dividend 23.2 penceper share . Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1 . First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share . Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m . Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m .Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed.  Full Article

Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

SuperGroup : Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m . Retail division increased revenues by 24.5% . Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year . Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps . Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m . Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent .Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent.  Full Article

SuperGroup PLC News

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan

LONDON, Sept 12 The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup, owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

