SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)
1,843.00GBp
4:27pm IST
11.00 (+0.60%)
1,832.00
1,839.00
1,851.00
1,834.00
73,590
235,617
1,859.00
1,309.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Supergroup to pay special dividend after adjusted profit rise
Supergroup Plc
Supergroup expects full year profit of up to 74 mln stg
SuperGroup
SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan
LONDON, Sept 12 The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup, owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.