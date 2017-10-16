Edition:
India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.26 (-2.31%)
Prev Close
€11.27
Open
€11.25
Day's High
€11.27
Day's Low
€10.93
Volume
4,662,802
Avg. Vol
2,908,953
52-wk High
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa <<>> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.  Full Article

Siemens Gamesa lowers FY forecast of underlying EBIT and EBIT margin
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY LOWERS FORECAST OF UNDERLYING EBIT (PRE-PURCHASE ALLOCATION) TO C. 790 MILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS C. 900 MILLION EUROS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 30 SEPTEMBER.SAYS ALSO LOWERS FORECAST OF PRO-FORMA LAST TWELVE MONTH EBIT MARGIN TO 7 PCT FROM PREVIOUS 8 PCT OR HIGHER.SAYS FORECAST UPDATE DUE TO A WRITE-DOWN IN VALUE OF ASSETS IN UNITED STATES AND SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS CAUSED BY CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AND PRICING PRESSURE.  Full Article

Siemens Gamesa receives order of wind turbines in China with total capacity of 300 MW
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAYS RECEIVES FIRM AND UNCONDITIONAL ORDER OF 150 WIND TURBINES SUPPLY IN CHINA FOR A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW.SAYS SUPPLY OF WIND TURBINES EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN SECOND QUARTER 2018, WIND FARM EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY END 2018.  Full Article

Gamesa to supply 278 MW at seven wind developments in India
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Wins orders for the supply of 278 MW at seven wind developments in India .The projects are slated for commissioning between March and Oct. 2017.  Full Article

Gamesa to build 50-MW wind farm in India
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : To build a 50-MW wind farm for ReNew Power in India under turnkey arrangement .The wind farm's commissioning is scheduled for March 2017.  Full Article

Gamesa to maintain a 69 MW wind complex in Sicily for Alpiq
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :Says signs deal with Alpiq to maintain a 69 MW wind complex in Sicily, Italy.  Full Article

Spain's Gamesa hikes 2016 Ebit target after strong second quarter
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Spain's Gamesa : Revises up 2016 Ebit target to 430 million euros from 400 million euros . Reports H1 Ebit of 230 million euros versus forecasts of 228 million euros . Reports 42 percent rise in H1 net profit to 138 million euros Further company coverage: [GAM.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).  Full Article

Gamesa secures order from Voltalia for supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Secures its first order from Voltalia for the supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil .To install 27.3 MW at the Vila Acre wind complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.  Full Article

Gamesa signs contracts in India to supply wind turbines with total of 460 MW
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Signs seven contracts via its Indian unit, Gamesa Renewable Private Limited, to supply wind turbines with a total capacity of 460 MW .The implementation of the seven projects is scheduled for the first quarter of 2017.  Full Article

Gamesa enters new market, the Netherlands, with new contract
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Gamesa : Enters new market, The Netherlands, where it will supply 11 MW, and won another five contracts in France, Italy and Greece for the installation of 72 MW in total .The Dutch contract entails the replacement of old turbines at several wind farms with three Gamesa G58-850 KW and ten G52-850 KW turbine.  Full Article

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA News

Photo

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

» More SGREN.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials