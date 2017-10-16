Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)
11.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.26 (-2.31%)
€11.27
€11.25
€11.27
€10.93
4,662,802
2,908,953
€22.54
€10.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG
Siemens Gamesa lowers FY forecast of underlying EBIT and EBIT margin
Oct 16 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA
Siemens Gamesa receives order of wind turbines in China with total capacity of 300 MW
Sept 18 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA
Gamesa to supply 278 MW at seven wind developments in India
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
Gamesa to build 50-MW wind farm in India
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
Gamesa to maintain a 69 MW wind complex in Sicily for Alpiq
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
Spain's Gamesa hikes 2016 Ebit target after strong second quarter
Spain's Gamesa
Gamesa secures order from Voltalia for supply of 27.3 MW in Brazil
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
Gamesa signs contracts in India to supply wind turbines with total of 460 MW
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
Gamesa enters new market, the Netherlands, with new contract
Gamesa
Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.