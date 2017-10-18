Edition:
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.62SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
$7.64
Open
$7.64
Day's High
$7.67
Day's Low
$7.60
Volume
1,048,300
Avg. Vol
1,633,633
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Nasdaq signs collaborative listings agreement​‍​ with Singapore Exchange
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :‍Says co and Singapore Exchange announced signing of a collaborative agreement​‍​.Says as part of agreement, co and SGX are currently exploring the demand among corporates for concurrent or sequential listing on both exchanges‍​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange launches SGX America with office opening in Chicago​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Launches sgx america with office opening in chicago​.  Full Article

Capbridge says SGX to subscribe for 10% equity stake in Capbridge Platform
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capbridge::SGX, via unit, signed agreement to subscribe for 10 pct equity stake in Capbridge Platform Pte. Ltd‍​.Raises over S$4.0m in new money from early stage investors.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange ‍proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::‍Proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices​.Singapore Exchange says it is ‍seeking public feedback on proposed changes to SGX's rules on securities trading and market practices​.Proposed changes will also clarify current market practices and situations​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says securities daily average value was S$1.1 bln in ‍September
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :In ‍September, securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$1.1 billion​.‍Total securities market turnover value was S$21.8 billion for September, up 5%​.‍Total derivatives volume for Sept was 16.0 million, up 1% month-on-month​.In September, ‍total FX Futures volume 1.3 million, up 131% year on year​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says it ‍will commence trading of daily leverage certificates on Asian indices from July 17​
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 

July 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :‍will commence trading of daily leverage certificates (dlcs) on asian indices starting from 17 july 2017.​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange signs MoU with ETPL
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 

June 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Co and ETPL, commercialisation arm of agency for science, technology and research are signing an MOU.Mou seeks to help start-ups and smes better translate their inventions and intellectual capital into marketable products.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 

May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :‍SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion​.‍through this MOI, both parties aim to lower access barriers for technology companies into capital markets, catalyse more high tech ipos​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange reports market statistics for September 2016
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Singapore Exchange Ltd : Sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.2 million, down 1% month-on-month and up 21% year-on-year for Sept . Total securities market turnover value remained almost same month-on-month but fell 8% year-on-year to s$20.7 billion for sept . Total derivatives volume was 13.4 million, down 3% month-on-month and down 5% year-on-year for sept .Securities daily average value (sdav) was s$984 million, up 5% month-on-month and down 13% year-on-year for sept.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange announces collaboration with Nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Singapore Exchange Ltd : Sgx index edge to calculate nikkei asia300 series . Sgx index edge will utilise its index-calculation expertise to develop and manage a series of indices for asia300 . Announced a collaboration that will see sgx index edge developing and managing headline nikkei asia300 index and related indices .Sgx index edge will also create sub-indices.  Full Article

