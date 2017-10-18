Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Nasdaq signs collaborative listings agreement​‍​ with Singapore Exchange

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :‍Says co and Singapore Exchange announced signing of a collaborative agreement​‍​.Says as part of agreement, co and SGX are currently exploring the demand among corporates for concurrent or sequential listing on both exchanges‍​.

Singapore Exchange launches SGX America with office opening in Chicago​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Launches sgx america with office opening in chicago​.

Capbridge says SGX to subscribe for 10% equity stake in Capbridge Platform

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capbridge::SGX, via unit, signed agreement to subscribe for 10 pct equity stake in Capbridge Platform Pte. Ltd‍​.Raises over S$4.0m in new money from early stage investors.

Singapore Exchange ‍proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::‍Proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices​.Singapore Exchange says it is ‍seeking public feedback on proposed changes to SGX's rules on securities trading and market practices​.Proposed changes will also clarify current market practices and situations​.

Singapore Exchange says securities daily average value was S$1.1 bln in ‍September

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :In ‍September, securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$1.1 billion​.‍Total securities market turnover value was S$21.8 billion for September, up 5%​.‍Total derivatives volume for Sept was 16.0 million, up 1% month-on-month​.In September, ‍total FX Futures volume 1.3 million, up 131% year on year​.

Singapore Exchange says it ‍will commence trading of daily leverage certificates on Asian indices from July 17​

July 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :‍will commence trading of daily leverage certificates (dlcs) on asian indices starting from 17 july 2017.​.

Singapore Exchange signs MoU with ETPL

June 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Co and ETPL, commercialisation arm of agency for science, technology and research are signing an MOU.Mou seeks to help start-ups and smes better translate their inventions and intellectual capital into marketable products.

Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority

May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :‍SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion​.‍through this MOI, both parties aim to lower access barriers for technology companies into capital markets, catalyse more high tech ipos​.

Singapore Exchange reports market statistics for September 2016

Singapore Exchange Ltd : Sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.2 million, down 1% month-on-month and up 21% year-on-year for Sept . Total securities market turnover value remained almost same month-on-month but fell 8% year-on-year to s$20.7 billion for sept . Total derivatives volume was 13.4 million, down 3% month-on-month and down 5% year-on-year for sept .Securities daily average value (sdav) was s$984 million, up 5% month-on-month and down 13% year-on-year for sept.

Singapore Exchange announces collaboration with Nikkei

Singapore Exchange Ltd : Sgx index edge to calculate nikkei asia300 series . Sgx index edge will utilise its index-calculation expertise to develop and manage a series of indices for asia300 . Announced a collaboration that will see sgx index edge developing and managing headline nikkei asia300 index and related indices .Sgx index edge will also create sub-indices.