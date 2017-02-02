Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sharda Motor Industries Dec qtr profit rises

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 120.1 million rupees versus profit 108.1 million rupees year ago .Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 2.93 billion rupees versus 2.78 billion rupees year ago.

Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit more than doubles

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 126.5 million rupees versus 51.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.43 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year . Cessation of Pradeep Rastogi from CFO . Appointment of Vivek Bhatia as CFO .

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 13, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.