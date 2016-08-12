Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shree Cement expands cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar

Shree Cement Ltd : Expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar . For expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar, investment required is about INR 2.85 billion .

Shree Cement June-qtr profit rises

Shree Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.08 billion rupees; total income from operations 24.94 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.86 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 17.25 billion rupees .

Shree Cement March-qtr profit up about 87 pct

Shree Cement Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.23 billion rupees versus profit of 1.20 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 20.17 billion rupees versus 15.73 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.79 billion rupees .