Edition:
India

Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,247.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1,034.15 (+5.68%)
Prev Close
Rs18,213.10
Open
Rs18,390.00
Day's High
Rs19,603.90
Day's Low
Rs18,202.10
Volume
24,502
Avg. Vol
16,126
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shree Cement expands cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Shree Cement Ltd : Expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar . For expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar, investment required is about INR 2.85 billion .  Full Article

Shree Cement June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Shree Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.08 billion rupees; total income from operations 24.94 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.86 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 17.25 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Cement March-qtr profit up about 87 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Shree Cement Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.23 billion rupees versus profit of 1.20 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 20.17 billion rupees versus 15.73 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.79 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Shree Cement Ltd News

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac

» More SHCM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials