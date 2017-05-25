Edition:
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,133.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs45.65 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs2,087.95
Open
Rs2,060.00
Day's High
Rs2,140.00
Day's Low
Rs2,060.00
Volume
5,533
Avg. Vol
31,922
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd :Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO.  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.82 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 10.53 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd recommends final dividend
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd:Says board has recommended final dividend of 10.00 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%).  Full Article

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd News

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

