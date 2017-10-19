Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Techniche says signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Techniche Ltd :‍Signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH, Techniche Limited's German subsidiary company​.‍Expected proceeds from sale of non-core business are estimated at A$4.0 million​.‍Purchaser under agreement is German company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG​.

SNP commissioned with IT project for merger

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Global market leaders in the chemical industry commissions SNP with key it project for merger . Commissioned to combine the SAP system landscapes of two US-based chemical companies .Order comes to more than $10 million.

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner H1 EBIT up at 3.4 million euros

Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Revenue rises to 37.9 million euros ($42.00 million) (+41.1 pct) in first half of 2016 . Order backlog as of June 30: 29.3 million euros (+61 pct) . After end of first half of year, net profit of 2.2 million euros remained after 1.3 million euros in same period of previous year . Revenue and earnings forecast for 2016 confirmed . H1 earnings per share: 0.58 euros(previous year: 0.34 euros) .H1 EBIT increased by 1.3 million euros from 2.1 million euros to 3.4 million euros.

Huawei and SNP AG enter into a strategic partnership

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Huawei and SNP AG enter into a strategic partnership .Aim of strategic alliance is to provide companies undergoing a digital transformation a full range of hardware, software, as well as, implementation and migration consultancy services from a single source.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner receives another order for transformation software

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Receives another major order for transformation software at German industrial group . Agreement signed for multi-year collaboration on digital transformation .Contract has a total volume in low seven-figure range.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: plan to utilise authorised capital

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Said on Tuesday Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to utilise the authorised capital created at the 2015 AGM in the near future by granting subscription rights to the company's existing shareholders .The company currently envisages issue proceeds between 25 million and 35 million euros ($39.48 million).

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: plan to utilise authorised capital

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG : Said on Tuesday Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to utilise the authorised capital created at the 2015 AGM in the near future by granting subscription rights to the company's existing shareholders .The company currently envisages issue proceeds between 25 million and 35 million euros ($39.48 million).

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner confirms revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2016

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG:Revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2016 confirmed.

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner comments on FY 2016 outlook, proposes dividend

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG:Outlook for 2016: consolidated revenue to increase to between 72 million euros and 78 million euros; EBIT margin of between 8 pct and 10 pct.Proposed dividend: 0.34 euros per share (+162 pct); distribution ratio: 49 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 74.67 million euros​​ - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SNP gives FY 2016 revenue forecast above analysts' estimates

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG:Revenue forecast for FY 2016: consolidated revenue to increase further to 72 million - 78 million euros​​.FY 2016 revnue estimate 67.80 million euros​​ - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.