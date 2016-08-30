Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S H Kelkar to buy business undertaking of Gujarat Flavours

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Gujarat Flavours Pvt Ltd . Acquisition would be on a slump sales basis for about 145 million rupees plus net working capital . Acquisition would be through co's unit Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd .

S H Kelkar June-qtr profit rises

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 227.9 million rupees versus 197.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees last year .

S H Kelkar March-qtr profit rises

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : March-quarter net profit 197.6 million rupees versus 113.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year .

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd announces listing of equity shares

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:Says that effective from Nov. 16, equity shares of S H Kelkar and Company Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.