Oct 17 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets as well as $90 million in equity financings.Consideration for Acquisition includes U.S.$80 million in cash, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments.Acquisition is expected to provide significant accretion in cash flow per share in 2018.Acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive, based on key operational metrics.Financing deal by $25.1 million public bought deal equity financing, $65 million private placement equity financing, draws on credit facilities.Prior to closing of acquisition, co expects to increase its revolver limit under its credit facilities from $35 million to $70 million.Approximately $20 million of revolver limit will be utilized to finance acquisition.In connection with deal, co entered agreement with underwriters to issue 3 million shares on bought deal basis at $8.35 per share.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd :Source energy services reports strong second quarter results.Qtrly sand revenue $50.6 million versus $17.1 million.
July 11 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd :Source Energy Services provides an update and announces upcoming earnings release.Expected source will land its first unit train of proppant at fox creek in q3 of 2017.Sees terminal will be fully completed during q4 of 2017.Source expects to be earning revenue from its fourth sahara unit during the fourth quarter of 2017.Source Energy Services - source's third sahara unit is currently under construction and expected to be earning revenue in the third quarter of 2017.
