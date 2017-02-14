Edition:
Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)

SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

659.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs663.75
Open
Rs656.30
Day's High
Rs665.00
Day's Low
Rs652.50
Volume
11,864
Avg. Vol
35,223
52-wk High
Rs786.90
52-wk Low
Rs525.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shilpa Medicare Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 273.5 million rupees versus profit 321.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.90 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA approval for capecitabine tablets USP
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Shilpa Medicare -got approval from USFDA for capecitabine tablets USP, 150 mg and 500 mg to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug product.  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA approval for Azacitidine injection
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Received an approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Azacitidine - Injection Anda of SEZ formulations facility situated at Jadcherla.  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : June-quarter profit 241.4 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare says USFDA conducted audit at Jadcherla facility
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Co had an audit conducted by USFDA at SEZ Formulations facility situated at Jadcherla, near Hyderabad, from July 18 to July 26 . Co has received no 483 observations for the facility .  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare to consider merger of Navya Boilogicals Pvt Ltd with co
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : To consider a proposal of merger of Navya Boilogicals Private Limited with the company .  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare approves acquisition of NU Therapeutics
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Approved acquisition of 100 percent shares of NU Therapeutics;deal to result in investment of up to INR 32.1 million in NU Therapeutics .  Full Article

Shilpa Medicare Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 240.9 million rupees year ago

