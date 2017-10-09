Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.

Shopper's Stop Dec-qtr profit falls about 15 pct

Shopper's Stop Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 190.1 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.11 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 224.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.96 billion rupees . Shopper's Stop Ltd consensus forecast for Dec-quarter profit was 184.50 million rupees . Says post demonetisation, Nov sales turned weak; Dec saw upswing in sales .Says focus on amalgamating offline and online retail will continue.

Shopper's Stop June-qtr loss narrows

Shopper's Stop Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 135.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.72 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 216.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.98 billion rupees . Customer sentiment has been soft during quarter; believe that starting Q2FY17 consumption should improve .

Shopper's Stop Ltd declares interim dividend

Shopper's Stop Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.75 Indian rupees per share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 15%) on the paid up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2015-16.