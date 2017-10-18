Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)
SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
129.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
129.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$129.03
$129.03
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
511,482
511,482
52-wk High
$151.88
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84
$50.84
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shopify and DHL Express partner to empower small businesses to go global
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc
CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as energy losses offset surges in Shopify, airlines
TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as falling energy stocks helped outweigh gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc.