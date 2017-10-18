Edition:
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

129.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$129.03
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
511,482
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

Shopify and DHL Express partner to empower small businesses to go global​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify Inc - ‍co and DHL announced a new partnership to help small businesses "access global markets"​.Shopify Inc - ‍Shopify will be adding DHL Express as a new international carrier to Shopify shipping​.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as energy losses offset surges in Shopify, airlines

TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as falling energy stocks helped outweigh gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

