Edition:
India

Shire PLC (SHP.L)

SHP.L on London Stock Exchange

3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,677.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,841,796
52-wk High
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR® (PEGASPARGASE) RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA.EMA'S CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR​.  Full Article

Watson Pharma did not infringe Shire patents for Lialda -U.S. appeals court
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling : Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered . Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage: [AGN.N].  Full Article

Mmenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire . Agreement to terminate 12 months following notice; Shire will continue to be obligated to fund M923 program till termination . Momenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923, a proposed biosimilar of HUMIRA (adalimumab), through termination of collaboration agreement with Baxalta, now part of Shire .Co expects top-line results of current phase 3 trial of M923 in late 2016.  Full Article

Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS-0214 from Shire
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Coherus Biosciences Inc. : Says has regained from shire plc all development and commercial rights previously licensed for chs-0214 etanercept . Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS 0214 from Shire . As result of termination agreement with Shire, co expects to recognize $162.6 million as collaboration and license revenues in 2016 . CHS-0214 etanercept is a biosimilar candidate to enbrel for Europe, Canada, Brazil, Middle East and other territories .Remain on track for submission of a CHS-0214 marketing authorization application to european medicines agency in Q4 of 2016.  Full Article

Shire says prescription eye drop, xiidra 5% is now available in U.S.
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Shire Plc :Prescription eye drop, xiidra 5% is now available in the u.s..  Full Article

Shire launches Von Willebrand disease drug in the U.S
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Shire Plc :Announced U.S. launch of Vonvendi [von willebrand factor (recombinant)], only recombinant treatment for adults living with Von Willebrand Disease.  Full Article

Shire CEO says can 'hopefully do better' on Baxalta M&A target
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Shire Plc : Ceo says shire will not be engaged in larger scale m&a . Ceo says can 'hopefully do even better' than new $700 million cost savings target fin baxalta deal Further company coverage: [SHP.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Shire Plc:Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate with Baxject III reconstitution system.  Full Article

Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's “mini-tender offer”
Saturday, 30 Jul 2016 

Shire PLC : Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's “mini-tender offer” . Notified of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to purchase up to 1 million ADS of Shire at price of $182.75/ads in cash . TRC Capital's offer is for approximately 0.33 percent of outstanding ordinary shares of shire ."Shire is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or mini-tender offer documentation".  Full Article

Shire's liver disease drug gets fast track designation from U.S. FDA
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Shire Plc :Shire's SHP626 (volixibat) receives FDA fast track designation for an investigational treatment for adults who have nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) with liver fibrosis.  Full Article

Shire PLC News

Photo

Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire

ZURICH Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.

» More SHP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials