Shire PLC (SHP.L)
3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,841,796
5,186.00
3,603.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment
Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC
Watson Pharma did not infringe Shire patents for Lialda -U.S. appeals court
U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling : Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered . Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage: [AGN.N]. Full Article
Mmenta Pharmaceuticals to regain global development and commercialization rights to M923
Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial rights to CHS-0214 from Shire
Shire says prescription eye drop, xiidra 5% is now available in U.S.
Shire launches Von Willebrand disease drug in the U.S
Shire CEO says can 'hopefully do better' on Baxalta M&A target
Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate
Shire Plc:Shire announces FDA approval of Adynovate with Baxject III reconstitution system. Full Article
Shire recommends ADS holders reject TRC Capital's “mini-tender offer”
Shire's liver disease drug gets fast track designation from U.S. FDA
Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire
ZURICH Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.