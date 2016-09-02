Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal rejects appeal to delay Massmart hearing

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Rejected application by Shoprite Checkers, Pick ‘N Pay Retailers and Spar Group to delay a hearing into an application by Massmart . Retailers argued in July this year that matter should only be heard after the completion of the inquiry being conducted by Competition Commission into grocery sector (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Shoprite Holdings says FY HEPS up 17 pct

Shoprite Holdings Ltd : Results for the year ended June 2016 . Diluted headline earnings per share rose 17 pct - from 769.1 cents to 899.7 cents (52 weeks: 12.7 pct to 867.0 cents) . EBITDA increased by 16.2 pct - from 8.065 bln rand to 9.373 bln rand(52 weeks: 14.0 pct to 9.191 bln rand) .FY trading profit was up 15.0 pct to 7.278 bln rand.

Shoprite says total turnover up 14.4 pct in 12 months to June

Shoprite Holdings Ltd : Sales growth for group's non-RSA supermarkets accelerated to 32.6 pct for 12 months to June 2016 . On a constant currency basis, sales grew by 39.0 pct for 12 months to June 2016 . Increased total turnover by 14.4 pct for 12 months to June 2016 to about 130.03 bln rand compared . On a comparative 52-week basis, turnover growth was 11.6 pct with like-for-like growth of 5.5 pct . South African supermarket operation increased sales by 10.9 pct for 12 months to June 2016 .Group's furniture division grew sales by 15.3 pct for 12 months to June 2016.