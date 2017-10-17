Edition:
India

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.26SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$10.24
Open
$10.24
Day's High
$10.29
Day's Low
$10.23
Volume
434,700
Avg. Vol
1,093,297
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Airlines issues S$200 mln 3.13% notes due 2026
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited -:Issues s$200m 3.13% notes due 2026 to be consolidated with series 004 notes‍​.  Full Article

Singapore Airlines says SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor was 80.8 pct ‍in Sept
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd ::In September Singapore Airlines' PLF improved 2.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent​.Sept ‍passenger load factor 81.0 percent, up 2.3 pts​.‍Sept overall cargo load factor was 2.9 percentage points higher​.Sept ‍Group passengers carried 2.7 million versus 2.5 million.In September, SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor (PLF) improved 2.9 percent points to 80.8 percent .  Full Article

Tata appoints Leslie Thng as Vistara's CEO‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tata::Tata says Leslie Thng joins Vistara as chief executive officer ‍​.  Full Article

Vistara partners Airbus for pilot training at Airbus India Training Centre
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 

Vistara:Vistara partners Airbus for pilot training at the new Airbus India Training Centre.  Full Article

Singapore Airlines says in Jan 2017 posts 5.8 pct rise in passengers
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Singapore Airlines Ltd : In January 2017, SIA Group airlines' passenger carriage increased by 5.8% compared to last year . Jan passenger load factor (PLF) rose 1.0 percentage points to 81.1% .Jan overall cargo load factor (CLF) was 1.0 percentage points higher.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce says wins $1.7 bln order from Singapore Airlines
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc : Rolls-Rolls-Royce wins $1.7 billion order from Singapore Airlines for Trent 1000 engines . Rolls-Royce has won a $1.7bn order from Singapore Airlines for trent 1000 engines to power 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft .Says order announced today will result in an increase in group's order book of $900 million.  Full Article

Singapore Airlines says CCS approved co's proposed JV with Lufthansa
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Singapore Airlines Ltd :Competition Commission of Singapore approved co's proposed joint venture with Lufthansa Group.  Full Article

Singapore Airlines announces Sept operating figures
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Singapore Airlines Ltd : in september 2016, sia group passenger airlines' passenger carriage (measured in revenue passenger kilometres) increased marginally by 0.1% . sept group passenger load factor 77.9% versus 80.2 percent . Sept passenger carriage fell 4.2% compared to last year, against a 1.7% decrease in capacity .sept cargo load factor (CLF) was 0.5 percentage points lower.  Full Article

Singapore Airlines appoints Lee Kim Shin as independent non-executive director
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Singapore Airlines Ltd : Appointment of independent non-executive director) . Appointment of Lee Kim Shin to its board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 September 2016. . Directors christina Ong and Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai are retiring from the Singapore Airlines board .  Full Article

Singapore Airlines announces operating figures for July 2016
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Singapore Airlines Ltd : In July 2016, SIA group passenger airlines' passenger carriage (measured in revenue passenger kilometres) increased by 1.5% compared to last year . For July Singapore airlines' systemwide passenger carriage declined by 2.7% against flat capacity year-on-year . Says passenger load factor fell 2.0 percentage points to 82.1% for July . July cargo load factor was 2.3 percent points higher with growth in cargo traffic of 11.7% exceeding overall capacity increase of 7.6% . In July capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) expanded by 3.9% .  Full Article

Singapore Airlines Ltd News

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

