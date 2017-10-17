Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Airlines issues S$200 mln 3.13% notes due 2026

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited -:Issues s$200m 3.13% notes due 2026 to be consolidated with series 004 notes‍​.

Singapore Airlines says SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor was 80.8 pct ‍in Sept

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd ::In September Singapore Airlines' PLF improved 2.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent​.Sept ‍passenger load factor 81.0 percent, up 2.3 pts​.‍Sept overall cargo load factor was 2.9 percentage points higher​.Sept ‍Group passengers carried 2.7 million versus 2.5 million.In September, SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor (PLF) improved 2.9 percent points to 80.8 percent .

Tata appoints Leslie Thng as Vistara's CEO‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tata::Tata says Leslie Thng joins Vistara as chief executive officer ‍​.

Vistara partners Airbus for pilot training at Airbus India Training Centre

Vistara:Vistara partners Airbus for pilot training at the new Airbus India Training Centre.

Singapore Airlines says in Jan 2017 posts 5.8 pct rise in passengers

Singapore Airlines Ltd : In January 2017, SIA Group airlines' passenger carriage increased by 5.8% compared to last year . Jan passenger load factor (PLF) rose 1.0 percentage points to 81.1% .Jan overall cargo load factor (CLF) was 1.0 percentage points higher.

Rolls-Royce says wins $1.7 bln order from Singapore Airlines

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc : Rolls-Rolls-Royce wins $1.7 billion order from Singapore Airlines for Trent 1000 engines . Rolls-Royce has won a $1.7bn order from Singapore Airlines for trent 1000 engines to power 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft .Says order announced today will result in an increase in group's order book of $900 million.

Singapore Airlines says CCS approved co's proposed JV with Lufthansa

Singapore Airlines Ltd :Competition Commission of Singapore approved co's proposed joint venture with Lufthansa Group.

Singapore Airlines announces Sept operating figures

Singapore Airlines Ltd : in september 2016, sia group passenger airlines' passenger carriage (measured in revenue passenger kilometres) increased marginally by 0.1% . sept group passenger load factor 77.9% versus 80.2 percent . Sept passenger carriage fell 4.2% compared to last year, against a 1.7% decrease in capacity .sept cargo load factor (CLF) was 0.5 percentage points lower.

Singapore Airlines appoints Lee Kim Shin as independent non-executive director

Singapore Airlines Ltd : Appointment of independent non-executive director) . Appointment of Lee Kim Shin to its board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 September 2016. . Directors christina Ong and Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai are retiring from the Singapore Airlines board .

Singapore Airlines announces operating figures for July 2016

Singapore Airlines Ltd : In July 2016, SIA group passenger airlines' passenger carriage (measured in revenue passenger kilometres) increased by 1.5% compared to last year . For July Singapore airlines' systemwide passenger carriage declined by 2.7% against flat capacity year-on-year . Says passenger load factor fell 2.0 percentage points to 82.1% for July . July cargo load factor was 2.3 percent points higher with growth in cargo traffic of 11.7% exceeding overall capacity increase of 7.6% . In July capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) expanded by 3.9% .