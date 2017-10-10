Edition:
India

Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)

SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

206.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.20 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs209.10
Open
Rs208.05
Day's High
Rs210.45
Day's Low
Rs206.25
Volume
3,661
Avg. Vol
25,859
52-wk High
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sical Logistics gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 pct stake in unit
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd :Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​.Sical Logistics - proposal to buy stake in co's unit.  Full Article

Sical Logistics Dec qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 

Sical Logistics Ltd : Sical Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 101.4 million rupees versus profit 32.7 million rupees year ago .Sical Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 2.48 billion rupees versus 2.10 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sical Logistics announces signing of licence agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Sical Logistics Ltd : Signing of licence agreement with kamarajar port limited by company's subsidiary Sical iron ore terminals limited . Executed the licence agreement with kamarajar port for modification of the existing iron ore terminal . Agreement for modification of existing iron ore terminal on "as is where is" to also handle common user coal at kamarajar port on dbfot basis .  Full Article

Sical Logistics Ltd News

BRIEF-Sical Logistics gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 pct stake in unit

* Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​

