Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd :Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​.Sical Logistics - proposal to buy stake in co's unit.

Sical Logistics Ltd : Signing of licence agreement with kamarajar port limited by company's subsidiary Sical iron ore terminals limited . Executed the licence agreement with kamarajar port for modification of the existing iron ore terminal . Agreement for modification of existing iron ore terminal on "as is where is" to also handle common user coal at kamarajar port on dbfot basis .