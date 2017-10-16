Edition:
India

Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

SIEGn.DE on Xetra

116.75EUR
5:09pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.85 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€115.90
Open
€116.50
Day's High
€117.45
Day's Low
€116.20
Volume
686,075
Avg. Vol
2,051,051
52-wk High
€133.50
52-wk Low
€99.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa <<>> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.  Full Article

U.S. FDA clears first 7T magnetic resonance imaging device
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::Says cleared the first seven tesla (7T) magnetic resonance imaging device; the Magentom Terra, for clinical use in the United States‍​.Says has granted clearance of Magnetom Terra system to Siemens Medical Solutions Inc‍​.  Full Article

Siemens board member Siegfried Russwurm to leave board
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Siemens AG : Says board member Siegfried Russwurm's contract will not be extended beyond end of March 2017 Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Marathon Patent Group buys patents from Siemens
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Marathon Patent Group Inc :Co's wholly owned subsidiaries have acquired 307 worldwide patents from Siemens AG and certain of its affiliates.  Full Article

Siemens CEO says too early to speculate about 2017
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Siemens : CFO says has set aside 250 million eur for restructuring of process industries and drives so far . CCO says expects another 250-300 million eur in charges for PD division restructuring in q4 . CEO says it's too early to speculate what will happen in 2017 . CFO says sees no need for further contributions to pension fund at present Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Siemens CEO says competitors responding with aggressive pricing
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Siemens : Ceo says in train business especially chinese state-owned companies putting pressure on prices . Ceo says competitors responding with aggressive pricing . Ceo says market for fossil energy tech remains difficult and fiercely competitive Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Siemens pension plan underfunding jumps
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Siemens Ag : Says pension plan underfunding rose to 12.7 billion eur in q3 from 10.9 billion eur in q2 Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Siemens net debt falls
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Siemens Ag :Says q3 net debt 21.1 billion eur versus 21.8 billion in q2, cash and equivalents 7.6 billion eur versus 7.5 billion.  Full Article

Siemens raises cost-savings estimate
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Siemens Ag : Says sees 2016 cost savings at 950 million-1 billion eur versus previous estimate 850-950 billion eur Further company coverage: [SIEGn.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Siemens Ltd gets order worth about 2.17 bln rupees from Siemens AG
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Siemens Ltd : Receives order worth approximately Rs. 217 crore for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited project . Project part of India Bangladesh deal for power exchange as per South Asia Sub Regional Economic Co-operation by Asian Development Bank . Receives order for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) project from Siemens AG, Germany .  Full Article

Siemens AG News

Photo

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source

FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

» More SIEGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials