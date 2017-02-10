Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens Ltd gets order worth 1.01 bln rupees from Delhi Transco

Siemens Ltd : Says wins order worth rs. 101 crore from Delhi Transco Ltd. .Order includes installing 220/66/33KV gas insulated switchgear (gis) substation at R.K. Puram, New Delhi..

Siemens Ltd gets order worth about 2.17 bln rupees from Siemens AG

Siemens Ltd : Receives order worth approximately Rs. 217 crore for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited project . Project part of India Bangladesh deal for power exchange as per South Asia Sub Regional Economic Co-operation by Asian Development Bank . Receives order for Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) project from Siemens AG, Germany .

Siemens wins order for INR 5.70 billion from Power Grid Corp of India

Siemens Ltd : Wins order for inr 5.70 billion from India power grid for statcom projects .

Siemens wins order worth 830 mln rupees from diesel locomotive works

Siemens Ltd : Wins order worth inr 830 million from diesel locomotive works .

Siemens Ltd gets order worth 780 mln rupees from Power Grid Corp of India

Siemens Ltd : Gets order worth 780 million rupees from Power Grid Corp of India ; order to design, supply, install, commission phase autotransformers at Bhuj .

Siemens Ltd wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid

Siemens Ltd : Wins order worth 1.13 billion rupees from Power Grid .

Siemens Ltd March-qtr profit rises

Siemens Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.77 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 27.25 billion rupees . India's Siemens Ltd says for H1 2016 new orders totalled 63.90 billion rupees, up 34.7 percent .

Siemens Ltd ins order worth 3.77 billion Indian rupees from Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi

Siemens Ltd:Says that it has won a crucial order about worth 3.77 billion Indian rupees crore from Indian Railways' Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi.Says scope of work for the project involves supply of 1890 Traction Motors for 4500 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives.Says Traction Motors will be produced at Kalwa Factory of Siemens Limited.