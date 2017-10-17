Sprott Inc (SII.TO)
2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.12
--
--
--
--
179,092
$2.69
$1.92
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sprott announces resignation of director
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc
Sprott Inc posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.07
Sprott Inc
Sprott Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
Sprott Inc
Sprott Inc declares fourth quarter 2015 dividend
Sprott Inc:Declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.Payable on April 5 to shareholders of record date as on March 22. Full Article
Sprott, Inc announces new Chief Financial Officer
Sprott, Inc:Announces new chief financial officer.Says Kevin Hibbert has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary of Sprott Inc.Says CFO Steven Rostowsky Resigned.Says Steven Rostowsky has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of SPROTT.Says Rostowsky will continue with the company until March 31, 2016 to assist in the transition. Full Article
Sprott Inc declares third quarter 2015 dividend
Sprott Inc:Declares an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015.Payable on Dec. 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 20. Full Article
BRIEF-Sprott announces resignation of director
* Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: