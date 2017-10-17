Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sprott announces resignation of director

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc ::Sprott announces resignation of director.Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately​.

Sprott Inc posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

Sprott Inc : Sprott Inc announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue rose 72 percent to C$48.9 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.07 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue view C$32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarter-end total enterprise AUM $9.8 billion versus $8.8 billion at previous quarter-end.

Sprott Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

Sprott Inc : Assets under management was $8.8 billion as at march 31, 2016, compared to $7.8 billion as at march 31, 2015 . Q1 revenue view C$32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sprott inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.01 . Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to C$31.7 million .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sprott Inc declares fourth quarter 2015 dividend

Sprott Inc:Declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.Payable on April 5 to shareholders of record date as on March 22.

Sprott, Inc announces new Chief Financial Officer

Sprott, Inc:Announces new chief financial officer.Says Kevin Hibbert has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary of Sprott Inc.Says CFO Steven Rostowsky Resigned.Says Steven Rostowsky has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of SPROTT.Says Rostowsky will continue with the company until March 31, 2016 to assist in the transition.

Sprott Inc declares third quarter 2015 dividend

Sprott Inc:Declares an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015.Payable on Dec. 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 20.