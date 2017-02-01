Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Savaria buys Premier Lifts for $3.5 mln

Savaria Corp : Savaria announces acquisition of Premier Lifts . Purchase price of approximately US $3.5 million .Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc.

Savaria Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Savaria Corp : Savaria Corp qtrly revenue of $30.1 million, up $5.7 million or 23.2 pct . Qtrly earnings per share $0.08 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Savaria Corporation adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016, by increasing revenue to approximately $118 million . Raises guidance for 2016 . Fy2016 revenue view C$118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Adjusts forecast for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2016 for EBITDA to a range of $17.5-$18.5 million, excluding any new acquisitions.

Savaria Corp announces increase to bought deal financing

Savaria Corp: Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing .Underwriters have agreed to purchase 2,260,870 common shares from treasury of company at a price of $7.80 per share.

Savaria Corp Maintains FY 2016 outlook

Savaria Corp:Maintains forecast revenue for FY 2016, of about $107 million and EBITDA in the range of $16.5-$17.5 million, excluding the potential results related to the operations of the automotive division of Shoppers Home Health Care.

Savaria Corp declares its quarterly dividend

Savaria Corp:Declares dividend of 5 cents ($0.05) per common share, in accordance with its quarterly dividend policy.Payable on March 1, 2016 to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on February 16, 2016.