Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)
4.28TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.01TL (-0.23%)
4.29TL
4.31TL
4.33TL
4.24TL
7,198,680
4,553,361
4.60TL
2.81TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Turkiye Sisecam Q2 net profit down at 169.9 mln lira
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
Sise Cam signs EUR 40 mln credit agreement with EBRD
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS changes valuation method of the real estates
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS:Real estates (land, property and buildings) that had been valued on "cost model" basis will be valued based on "revaluation model" effective from financial statements dated December 31, 2015.The policy change will be applicable for our company and for all the companies subject to consolidation. Full Article