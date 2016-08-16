Edition:
India

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)

SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.28TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
4.29TL
Open
4.31TL
Day's High
4.33TL
Day's Low
4.24TL
Volume
7,198,680
Avg. Vol
4,553,361
52-wk High
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkiye Sisecam Q2 net profit down at 169.9 mln lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS : Q2 revenue of 2.13 billion lira ($726.47 million) versus 1.90 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 169.9 million lira versus 228.6 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Sise Cam signs EUR 40 mln credit agreement with EBRD
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS : Signs 40 million euros ($44.23 million)credit agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) .To transfer its 10 percent stake in Sisecam Cevre Sistemleri to EBRD.  Full Article

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS changes valuation method of the real estates
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS:Real estates (land, property and buildings) that had been valued on "cost model" basis will be valued based on "revaluation model" effective from financial statements dated December 31, 2015.The policy change will be applicable for our company and for all the companies subject to consolidation.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS News

» More SISE.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials