Stella-Jones Q4 EPS C$0.27

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results . Q4 earnings per share c$0.27 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Stella-Jones inc - qtrly sales amounted to $341.7 million, versus $357.5 million . Stella-Jones inc- "we expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017" . Stella-Jones inc - fy operating margins will be negatively impacted by product mix and softer pricing in certain regions . Q4 revenue view c$341.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Stella-Jones -in railway tie category, given strong demand in h1 2016,anticipate lower y-o-y demand for 2017,while softer pricing will reduce revenues.

Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.79

Stella-Jones Inc : Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.79 . Q2 sales C$563.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$558.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stella-Jones to acquire Lufkin Creosoting for $37.5 million

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire Lufkin Creosoting . Says definitive share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of US$37.5 million .Stella-Jones plans to finance transaction through a combination of debt financing and a vendor note.

Stella-Jones signs deal to acquire Kisatchie

Stella-jones Inc : Says definitive securities purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of us$42.5 million .Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire kisatchie.

Stella-Jones Inc declares quarterly dividend

Stella-Jones Inc:Says quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.Payable on June 28, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on June 6, 2016.

Stella-Jones Inc announces intention to acquire Lufkin Creosoting

Stella-Jones Inc:Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc., has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the shares of Lufkin Creosoting Co., Inc.Transaction, if finalized, is expected to close in April 2016 and is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and signature of a definitive share purchase agreement.