Shaw Communications Inc:completed the previously announced sale of its wholly-owned broadcasting subsidiary, Shaw Media Inc. ("Shaw Media") to Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus") for $2.65 billion. Full Article
Shaw Communications Inc announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment for $2.65 bln
Shaw Communications Inc:Announces sale of Shaw media to Corus Entertainment Inc for $2.65 billion.Upon closing, will receive about $1.85 billion in cash and approximately 71 million Corus class b non-voting shares.Says Shaw expects to realize net cash proceeds from the transaction of approximately $1.8 billion.Expects to use net cash proceeds from transaction to fund the previously announced acquisition of wind Mobile corp. ("wind") for $1.6 billion. Full Article
Shaw Communications Inc to acquire WIND Mobile Corp
Shaw Communications Inc:Agreed to acquire a 100% interest in Mid-Bowline Group Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary WIND Mobile Corp for an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. Full Article
Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).