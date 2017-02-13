Edition:
India

SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)

SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,547.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,538.30
Open
Rs1,542.25
Day's High
Rs1,554.90
Day's Low
Rs1,538.30
Volume
15,025
Avg. Vol
22,346
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SKF India Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

SKF India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 653.4 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 7.07 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 562.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.49 billion rupees .Says approved buyback of shares worth up to 3,900 million rupees.  Full Article

SKF India June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

SKF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 604 million rupees; June-quarter sales 6.96 billion rupees .  Full Article

SKF India March-quarter net profit almost flat
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

SKF India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 511.8 million rupees versus profit of 512.4 million rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 5.80 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share .  Full Article

SKF India Ltd News

BRIEF-SKF settles legal dispute with BMW, no significant financial impact

* Skf says settlement will have an insignificant impact on financial position of group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

