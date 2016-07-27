Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW-Smurfit Kappa CEO expects lower fx hit in H2

Smurfit Kappa : Smurfit Kappa CEO says does not think H2 fx hit will be quite as high as 20 mln eur in H1, Brexit will cost 10 mln pre-potential offsetting from price increases . Smurfit Kappa CEO says where FY earnings growth exactly lands difficult to predict, not forecasting specific number Further company coverage: [SKG.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Smurfit Kappa Q2 earnings, interim dividend up 10 pct y/y,

Smurfit Kappa : Q2 EBITDA up 10 percent y/y to 312 million euros, improved EBITDA margin of 15.3 percent . H1 group corrugated packaging growth of 5 percent through solid organic volume growth . Interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 22 euro cents per share . Expects to have a good year with earnings growth for 2016 . Outlook against backdrop of higher than expected input costs, currency volatility and greater degree of macroeconomic risk Further company coverage: [SKG.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Smurfit Kappa Group says Q1 revenue up 2 pct

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc : Group corrugated packaging growth including acquisitions of 5 pct with solid underlying volume growth . Capital investment programme of over eur 450 million per annum supports our objective . EBITDA increased by 6 pct in Q1, from eur 266 million in 2015 to eur 281 million in 2016 . Growth of 6 pct in pre-exceptional ebitda with improved margin at 14 pct . Assuming broad industry conditions prevail, we expect good earnings growth in 2016 . Revenue in Q1 of eur 2,001 million was 2 pct up .Basic EPS for Q1 at 38.8 cent was 26 pct higher.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc recommends final dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group plc:Recommends final dividend of about 48 cent per share for 2015.Says it is proposed to pay final dividend on May 13, 2016 to all ordinary shareholders on share register at close of business on April 15, 2016.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc sees FY 2015 EBITDA outlook in line with market expectations

Smurfit Kappa Group plc:Expects to deliver FY 2015 EBITDA result in line with market expectations.